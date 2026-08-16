It was another eventful week in artificial intelligence. As the European Union’s landmark regulations trigger mandatory watermarking for generated content, tech giants are doubling down on autonomous agentic workflows and multi-billion-dollar infrastructure. Meanwhile, geopolitical friction led to the cancellation of a high-profile merger, and global adoption metrics highlight shifting competitive dynamics.

Without beating around the bush, here is your weekly roundup of all things AI for the week leading to August 16.

Anthropic adds invisible watermarks to Claude-generated text

In response to transparency mandates in under the European AI Act, Anthropic introduced an invisible, model-level watermarking mechanism embedded directly into text produced by Claude. The watermark is imperceptible to readers and does not affect context, readability, or output quality. It remains embedded in the generated text even after a direct copy-paste and resists light editing. Anthropic confirmed it is working on third-party verification tools to help platforms detect AI-generated text.

xAI launches Grok Bot “cloud teammates” while Anthropic expands Claude Chrome extension

xAI launched Grok Bot in early beta, aiding adoption of autonomous agentic workflows. Unlike traditional chatbots, each Grok Bot is provisioned with its own cloud-based virtual machine, allowing agents to log into software tools, process invoices, execute lead research, and collaborate asynchronously, even when the user’s primary device is powered down.

On the other hand, Anthropic updated its Claude in Chrome integration to support cross-device continuity. Users can launch tasks inside the browser side panel and let Claude pick up their context, active skills, and connectors across desktop, web, or mobile apps without interruption.

Google unveils Pixel 11 powered by Tensor G6 as Gemini hits 1 billion users

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Gemini has officially crossed 1 billion monthly active users, owing it to its rapid scale across Google’s ecosystem.

Google also released its new Pixel 11 lineup (including the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL), built around the custom-designed Tensor G6 chip to run complex Gemini Intelligence models directly on-device. Google is framing the Pixel 11 around a unique premise this time – using AI to reduce overall screen time.

Proactive Gemini Intelligence: The updated on-device AI anticipates user intent, contextually summarizing alerts and taking action in the background so users don’t have to manually navigate apps.

The updated on-device AI anticipates user intent, contextually summarizing alerts and taking action in the background so users don’t have to manually navigate apps. HiLight system: On the Pro models, Google introduced “HiLight”— a rear-facing LED matrix system that signals key updates when the phone is face-down on a desk. The ambient LEDs pulse to indicate incoming calls from priority contacts or display real-time status cues when Gemini is processing a request, eliminating the need to unlock or look directly at the smartphone display.

India targets 10 million AI trainees

During his August 15 Independence Day address, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national flagship training program aimed at upskilling 10 million (1 crore) youth in artificial intelligence applications over the next 12 months.

The announcement coincides with a new Japanese government adoption report indicating that while 86.4 per cent of Japanese firms use generative AI for at least one task, enterprise-wide integration stands at just 16 per cent, placing overall corporate deployment behind China (98.1 per cent), Germany (91.6 per cent), and the United States (90.9 per cent).

Beijing blocks Meta’s $2 bn acquisition of Singapore-based startup Manus

Geopolitical oversight has blocked Meta’s planned $2 billion takeover of AI agent platform Manus. Manus, which was founded in China before shifting its global headquarters to Singapore, announced it will revert to operating independently following intervention by China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). In compliance with regional regulatory directives, Manus confirmed it will delete user data integrated since Meta’s acquisition attempt began in late 2025.

DeepSeek launches V4 Pro, OpenAI releases GPT-5.6-Cyber

DeepSeek unveiled V4 Pro, which is designed for high-level reasoning and agentic workflows. The model grabbed a score of 53 on Artificial Analysis’s Intelligence Index, up from 40 for the V4 Flash release.

On the security front, OpenAI announced GPT-5.6-Cyber as part of its ongoing Daybreak safety framework. The domain-specific model is trained exclusively to detect zero-day vulnerabilities and assist security researchers with high-risk vulnerability analysis.

French publishers target Google AI Overviews

Around 300 news publications represented by the Alliance de la presse d’information générale (APIG) filed a complaint with the French Competition Authority over Google’s Gemini-powered AI Overviews, citing an estimated 33 per cent decline in referral traffic and alleging unauthorised content usage without collective compensation.

Twitch and Spotify update AI policies

Spotify announced that beginning in mid-September, artist profiles whose public persona is fully AI-generated will receive an “AI Persona” tag and will be excluded by default from editorial and algorithmic recommendations.

Similarly, Twitch added an opt-out toggle in account settings allowing creators to exclude their livestreams, clips, and chat logs from Amazon’s generative AI training pipelines (enabled by default).