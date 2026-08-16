The Adani Group is looking to accelerate a major clean energy and nuclear power expansion in Odisha, with plans including two proposed 3,000 MW nuclear power plants, alongside other renewable energy and pumped-storage projects. The proposals are aimed at strengthening the state’s clean energy capacity and securing reliable baseload power.

Adani Ports and SEZ Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karan Adani recently held discussions with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo to help fast-track these projects.

The meetings, held separately with the CM and the Deputy CM (who also handles the energy portfolio), focused on accelerating deployment of pumped storage plants (PSPs), large-scale solar generation and nuclear projects to “fortify long-term energy security, grid reliability, and sustainable energy development goals in the state,” an official government release said.

A meeting was held today at the Energy Department, Kharavel Bhawan, to discuss the Adani Group’s proposed investments in various projects in #Odisha’s clean energy sector. The discussions focused on strengthening Odisha’s long-term energy security and advancing the State’s clean… pic.twitter.com/0ztsenyPku — Energy Odisha (@EnergyOdisha) August 13, 2026

5 new nuclear reactors this decade to bolster energy security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, also announced that India aims to make five new nuclear reactors operational within this decade. He said energy security is a critical priority in modern times and outlined a target of reaching 100 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power capacity.

“Energy security is the demand of the time. With the SHANTI Act passed in Parliament, we have created the framework to achieve our goal. Our goal is to achieve 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity. We aim to start five new nuclear reactors in this decade,” PM Modi said.

The SHANTI Act, recently cleared by Parliament, is being positioned as the legislative backbone for accelerating nuclear projects, easing regulatory hurdles and enabling faster deployment of reactors. The push for nuclear energy is seen as a key component of India’s long-term strategy to ensure reliable, low-carbon baseload power as electricity demand grows with industrialisation, urbanisation and rising living standards.

Narendra Modi linked the nuclear expansion drive to the broader vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, stressing that India must not remain dependent on other countries for critical energy infrastructure. “It is our conviction that India must not be dependent on other countries. We must become self-reliant. We have to strengthen our capabilities and protect our national interests. That is why, with the resolve of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we are moving forward. Every Indian is connected with the Make-in-India, Swadeshi and Vocal for Local movements,” he added.

Nuclear push: 6,000 MW of carbon-free baseload capacity

At the heart of the clean energy push is the Adani Group’s reiterated intent to invest in Odisha’s power sector through nuclear energy, with the group proposing “the establishment of two power plants with a capacity of 3,000 MW each.” The discussions placed “particular emphasis on renewable energy” and the need for “continuous, carbon-free baseload power,” positioning nuclear as a complement to variable renewables like solar and a backbone for grid stability.

The group had earlier met Deputy CM Deo on July 30 and outlined a broader investment plan of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Odisha’s energy ecosystem, covering nuclear, ultra-supercritical thermal and pumped storage projects to ensure reliable, low-emission baseload supply.

India is accelerating its nuclear push to strengthen energy security and diversify its low-carbon power mix. As of early 2026, the country’s installed nuclear capacity stood at about 8.2 GW, supplied by 24 operational reactors. The government has set a long-term target of reaching 100 GW of nuclear power capacity, with an intermediate goal of 22.5 GW by 2031–32 under the 14th Five-Year Plan.

To move towards these targets, India is fast-tracking approvals for new large light-water reactors, expanding domestic production of fuel and components, and advancing its three-stage programme that includes pressurised heavy-water reactors, fast-breeder reactors and thorium-based systems. The recently passed SHANTI Act is also intended to streamline regulatory processes and enable faster deployment of projects, supporting PM’s announcement to start five new reactors.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), met Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo to discuss clean energy investments. The group proposed two 3,000-MW power plants and reiterated its investment interest pic.twitter.com/zQXB0bFDoC — IANS (@ians_india) August 13, 2026

PSPs and solar energy: Strengthening grid reliability and storage

Alongside nuclear, the talks zeroed in on pumped storage plants and solar power generation as critical enablers of a resilient, decarbonised grid. PSPs—large-scale energy storage systems that pump water uphill during surplus generation and release it to produce power during peak demand—are seen as vital for integrating higher shares of solar and managing load variability.

By coupling PSPs with solar and nuclear, the Adani Group aims to deliver a balanced portfolio that enhances “long-term energy security” and “grid reliability,” the Odisha government statement noted.

India’s clean-energy targets are becoming increasingly ambitious as the country seeks to meet rising electricity demand while honouring its climate commitments. The government has set a goal of 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, with solar and wind forming the bulk of additions, supported by large-scale green-hydrogen and battery-storage initiatives. Alongside variable renewables, India is also pushing firm clean power through nuclear expansion and pumped-storage hydro (PSH) projects to ensure grid stability.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, met Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, at Loka Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar to discuss new infrastructure projects and business investments in the state. (Source: Chief Minister’s Office) pic.twitter.com/jefFU2YfF7 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

Multiple PSH schemes are underway or in advanced planning across states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, with a combined pipeline of over 60 GW identified by the Central Electricity Authority. These projects are being fast-tracked through simplified clearances, viability-gap funding and hybrid renewable–storage models, positioning pumped storage as a key enabler for higher renewable penetration and a more resilient, low-carbon grid.

From intent to execution: Timeframes, land and approvals

In the meeting with Chief Minister Majhi, attended by senior state officials, the agenda shifted to on-ground execution: approvals, land identification and acquisition, and resolving field-level bottlenecks. “It was decided to set timeframes for each proposed project and sort out issues causing delays,” official said, signalling a push to convert proposals into shovel-ready investments.

The Adani Group also invited Deputy CM Singh Deo to visit its renewable energy projects in other states, underscoring a desire to align Odisha’s rollout with proven execution models.

Beyond Adani’s large renewable and thermal power projects in Odisha, the group has similar energy initiatives underway in several other states. In Rajasthan, Adani Green Energy is developing one of India’s largest solar parks, while in Gujarat it is expanding solar generation, green-hydrogen production and associated transmission infrastructure. The company is also pursuing wind–solar hybrid projects and battery-storage pilots in states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to support grid stability as renewable capacity scales up.

Separately, Odisha is advancing its own energy agenda through new coal-based thermal expansions, dedicated renewable-energy parks, and policy incentives for green hydrogen and data-centre power supply, aiming to position the state as a low-cost, reliable hub for both traditional and clean energy-intensive industries.

Broader industrial footprint: Metals, coal-to-chemicals and ports

While clean energy and nuclear dominated the energy-side discussions, the group also reviewed its wider Odisha pipeline, including bauxite mining, an alumina refinery with a captive power plant in Rayagada, and an aluminium smelter in Cuttack.

A flagship proposal is an integrated coal gasification and coal-to-chemicals plant at Bedabahal in Sundargarh district, already approved by a high-powered committee and envisaging an investment of around Rs 80,000 crore. The group has also proposed expansion of its port at Dhamra and other infrastructure projects, tying industrial growth to power availability.

High-level engagement: Energy, industries and urban development leadership

The meetings saw participation from top state bureaucracy, including Development Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Vishal Dev, and ACS (Housing and Urban Development) Usha Padhee.

Taken together, the Adani Group’s Odisha outreach centers on a clean energy triad—nuclear, pumped storage and solar—aimed at delivering firm, low-carbon power for the state’s growing economy, while aligning with Odisha’s broader industrial ambitions in metals, chemicals and ports.