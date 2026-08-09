Why EVs are leaving hybrid cars in the dust

Wider choices, tax advantages help EVs double hybrid sales in January-June 2026

While almost every year electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid cars have been selling neck and neck, the first half of this calendar year was an anomaly, when EV sales almost doubled hybrid car sales.

During January-June 2026, hybrid car sales remained flat at 57,885 units (a negligible 0.1% growth), but the top 10 EVs alone dispatched 116,682 units, outperforming total hybrid sales by more than double – overall EV sales are well above 120,000 units, as there are more than 25 models, as compared to just eight hybrid car models in India.

Why EVs are pulling ahead

EVs are surging because automakers are launching dedicated electric platforms, a lot of them aggressively priced under Rs 20 lakh, and diverse body styles. The MG Windsor retained the top EV crown with 19,080 units, while ground-up electric SUVs like the Mahindra XEV 9S (18,074 units) and Tata’s expanded lineup (Nexon, Punch, Harrier, and Curvv EVs) provided buyers with ample choices across every price band. Even Maruti Suzuki made a strong entrance with its eVitara (8,572 units).

Toyota leads in hybrids

Two Toyota models – the Innova Hycross (27,812 units) and Urban Cruiser Hyryder (18,577 units) – accounted for about 80% of hybrid sales in the country. In addition, seven out of the eight hybrid models sold in the mass market are manufactured under the Toyota-Maruti Suzuki alliance, and the eighth model is the Honda City e:HEV. High taxation (43% GST on hybrids versus 5% on EVs) has restricted OEM entry, leaving hybrids as a niche.

Can hybrids strike back?

The current EV lead may not remain unchallenged for long. The hybrid ecosystem is gearing up for a major product counter-offensive. Key global players – including Hyundai, Kia, MG, and BYD – are gearing up to introduce new hybrid models in the coming months. MG and BYD have already displayed their wares, and Kia will launch the Sorento hybrid on September 4. In addition, Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming localised series-hybrid technology – expected to debut on mass-market models like the Fronx – could change the game for hybrids by significantly lowering the entry price barrier.

With more hybrids and even EVs coming – the latter with longer-range batteries – the green car customer is the eventual winner.