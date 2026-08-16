The primary market is heading into a busy week, with investors set to track eight IPOs and a dozen stock-market listings between August 16-21.

Together, the eight new issues in the schedule carry a total value of over Rs 5,500 crore.

But the action is not limited to fresh issues. Several companies are also scheduled to make their stock-market debut during the week. That could make the coming sessions important for both IPO investors and those tracking newly listed stocks.



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Six mainboard IPOs to keep an eye on

The mainboard segment will see six IPOs open for subscription during the week.

The biggest issue is Horizon Industrial Parks IPO, which will raise Rs 2,600 crore entirely through a fresh issue. It will open on August 17 and close on August 19. The price band has been fixed at Rs 57-60 per share.

Next is Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO, which is looking to raise Rs 1,700 crore through a combination of fresh shares and an offer for sale. The issue will open on August 17 and close on August 19, with the price band set at Rs 190-201.

Here is how the mainboard IPO calendar looks:

IPO Issue size Subscription dates Price band Horizon Industrial Parks Rs 2,600 crore Aug 17-19 Rs 57-60 Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Rs 1,700 crore Aug 17-19 Rs 190-201 Gaja Alternative Asset Management Rs 550 crore Aug 19-21 Rs 152-160 Shankesh Jewellers Rs 367.18 crore Aug 18-20 Rs 88-93 Sunshine Pictures Rs 282.14 crore Aug 18-20 Rs 342-360 Tempsens Instruments (India) Rs 95 crore fresh issue + OFS Aug 20-24 Not provided

SME IPOs

The SME segment will also see two issues.

Mopshop Distribution IPO is a Rs 27.26 crore issue and will be open from August 19 to August 21. Its final issue price is Rs 138 per share.

Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds IPO, meanwhile, is a Rs 26.73 crore fresh issue. The price band has been fixed at Rs 95-99, with the issue opening on August 19 and closing on August 21.

Together, the two SME IPOs will raise about Rs 53.99 crore.

Listing calendar to watch

New IPOs are only one side of the week’s action. Investors will also have several listings to track.