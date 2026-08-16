The primary market is heading into a busy week, with investors set to track eight IPOs and a dozen stock-market listings between August 16-21.

Together, the eight new issues in the schedule carry a total value of over Rs 5,500 crore.

But the action is not limited to fresh issues. Several companies are also scheduled to make their stock-market debut during the week. That could make the coming sessions important for both IPO investors and those tracking newly listed stocks.


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Six mainboard IPOs to keep an eye on

The mainboard segment will see six IPOs open for subscription during the week.

The biggest issue is Horizon Industrial Parks IPO, which will raise Rs 2,600 crore entirely through a fresh issue. It will open on August 17 and close on August 19. The price band has been fixed at Rs 57-60 per share.

Next is Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO, which is looking to raise Rs 1,700 crore through a combination of fresh shares and an offer for sale. The issue will open on August 17 and close on August 19, with the price band set at Rs 190-201.

Here is how the mainboard IPO calendar looks:

IPOIssue sizeSubscription datesPrice band
Horizon Industrial ParksRs 2,600 croreAug 17-19Rs 57-60
Lalithaa Jewellery MartRs 1,700 croreAug 17-19Rs 190-201
Gaja Alternative Asset ManagementRs 550 croreAug 19-21Rs 152-160
Shankesh JewellersRs 367.18 croreAug 18-20Rs 88-93
Sunshine PicturesRs 282.14 croreAug 18-20Rs 342-360
Tempsens Instruments (India)Rs 95 crore fresh issue + OFSAug 20-24Not provided
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SME IPOs 

The SME segment will also see two issues.

Mopshop Distribution IPO is a Rs 27.26 crore issue and will be open from August 19 to August 21. Its final issue price is Rs 138 per share.

Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds IPO, meanwhile, is a Rs 26.73 crore fresh issue. The price band has been fixed at Rs 95-99, with the issue opening on August 19 and closing on August 21.

Together, the two SME IPOs will raise about Rs 53.99 crore.

Listing calendar to watch

New IPOs are only one side of the week’s action. Investors will also have several listings to track.

CompanyListing dateExchange
Molbio DiagnosticsAugust 17NSE, BSE
Dhoot TransmissionAugust 17NSE, BSE
Milky Mist Dairy FoodAugust 18NSE, BSE
Sham FoamAugust 18BSE SME
Pramodini MedicareAugust 19NSE SME
ShiprocketAugust 19NSE, BSE
Q&T FoodsAugust 19BSE SME
Behari Lal EngineeringAugust 19NSE, BSE
Credent ConnectAugust 20NSE SME
Skytech Infinite PlatformAugust 21NSE SME
ENS EnterprisesAugust 21BSE SME
Technocrats Plasma SystemsAugust 21BSE SME