2018 TVS Apache 200 RTR 4V Race Edition launched at a price of Rs 95,185: It’s faster and here’s why

TVS has been having a flyer of a year, the newest addition to the TVS lineup happens to be the TVS RTR 200 4V with a slipper clutch, they are calling it the Race Edition 2.0. Priced at Rs. 95185 (Carburetor), Rs. 107885 (EFI) and Rs. 108985 (Carburetor with ABS), (Ex-showroom Delhi), the series will be available across the country. Although TVS is saying the EFI and ABS will be available only at select dealerships like the RR310.Don't be fooled the sporty red graphics pack, and the seemingly cosmetic flyscreen, this is a completely performance oriented update. Even the flyscreen will help to keep you fast, minimizing the windblast, and even adds to the bikes more dynamic and aggressive stance. The addition of the slipper clutch makes the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0, the first bike in it’s segment to offer the privilege. TVS motors is calling it an ‘A-RT Slipper Clutch’, a race-derived technology which is a testimony to the racing DNA of the RTR 200 4V engine. The ‘A-RT Slipper Clutch’ technology, accentuates the motorcycle’s performance, with 22% reduction in clutch force for quicker upshifts, enabling the rider to achieve better lap times. The technology also aims at ensuring rider safety in high speed downshifts, avoids wheel-hopping while cornering, and improves vehicle stability with the back-balance torque limiter effect.The Apache 200 continues to employ the 197.75cc single-cylinder motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine develops 20.5 hp with a carb / 21.0 hp (EFI) of power at 8500 RPM and 18.1 Nm of torque at 7000 RPM.

Commenting on the introduction of the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0, Arun Siddharth, Vice President (Marketing) – Premium Two Wheelers, International Business & TVS Racing said, “We build race machines for performance enthusiasts - the TVS Apache series is a testimony to our 35 years of racing heritage. Over the years, we have been at the forefront of setting benchmarks in bringing racing technology to performance motorcycles. The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0, takes the racing experience up by a significant notch as it is enabled with the ‘A-RT Slipper Clutch’ – a first in this segment. The entire TVS Apache RTR 200 4V range will don the dynamic racing-inspired decals along with a stylish and exclusively designed fly screen which is sure to accentuate the racing stance of the motorcycle thus making it a racing machine like no other.”