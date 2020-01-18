US President Donald Trump warns Iran’s supreme leader to be ‘careful with his words’

By: |
Published: January 18, 2020 7:03:05 AM

According to Trump, Khamenei's blistering speech, in which he attacked the "vicious" United States and described Britain, France and Germany as "America's lackey's," was a mistake. "

“Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!” Trump tweeted.

President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to be “very careful with his words.” “The so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe,” Trump tweeted of Khamenei’s comments earlier Friday in Tehran.

According to Trump, Khamenei’s blistering speech, in which he attacked the “vicious” United States and described Britain, France and Germany as “America’s lackey’s,” was a mistake. “Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!” Trump tweeted.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. US President Donald Trump warns Iran’s supreme leader to be ‘careful with his words’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Donald Trump is a ‘clown’ who will betray Iranians, says top Iran leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
2Historic Trump impeachment trial begins in Senate
3US senators sworn in to serve as jurors at Trump trial