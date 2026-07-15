India and New Zealand’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to create new opportunities for Indian students and skilled professionals by making it easier for them to study and work in New Zealand.

Each country will provide visas to students of the other country, contingent on immigration requirements, for those accepted by recognized educational institutions. Multi-entry visas will be granted, valid for the duration of their studies. Neither country will set any numerical restrictions on the admission and entry of students from the other country.

Countries will permit students from other nation, studying in recognized institutions, to work at least 20 hours per week, as per their national student visa policies.

New Zealand will offer temporary work opportunities for Indian students who complete their studies at recognized institutions, subject to immigration requirements. The durations are as follows: up to two years for bachelor’s degrees, up to three years for master’s degrees (research or coursework), and up to four years for doctoral degrees.

Both countries recognize the significant impact of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics) specialists, particularly ICT (Information and Communications Technology) professionals. To facilitate mobility in these sectors, New Zealand will extend the duration of possible stays for Indian students graduating with bachelor’s degrees from two years to three years.

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Indian Workers in NZ

The India-NZ FTA also agrees upon temporary employment entry for Indians, including a skilled worker, into New Zealand, in order to work under a fixed-term employment contract, without the intent to establish permanent residence.

Here are the general requirements for all temporary employment entry for skilled occupations:

Hold the minimum required qualifications and relevant work experience for each category;

Hold an International English Language Testing System (“IELTS”) score of 6.5, or an equivalent score in an English language testing system recognised by the New Zealand government

Have registered with the appropriate professional body or have obtained a licence or approval to work in New Zealand

Skilled Workers in the IT Sector

These roles include:

Software engineers;

Software and applications programmers; and

ICT project managers

Duration: Up to three years at any one time, depending on the employment agreement. This cannot be extended beyond three years. Recipients of visas under the temporary employment entry commitment who have spent three years in New Zealand are not eligible for a further work visa or work permit until they have spent a minimum of three years outside New Zealand.

Requirements: Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in software engineering, Engineering, or an equivalent degree and have at least five years of professional experience working in that field.

Skilled Workers in Engineering Occupations

These roles include:

Civil Engineer;

Mechanical Engineer;

Structural Engineer;

Environmental Engineer

Duration: Up to three years at any one time, depending on the employment agreement. This cannot be extended beyond three years. Recipients of visas under the temporary employment entry commitment who have spent three years in New Zealand are not eligible for a further work visa or work permit until they have spent a minimum of three years outside New Zealand.

Requirements: Applicants must hold one of the following:

A Washington Accord-accredited (initial) engineering degree

A Bachelor of Engineering with Honours (NZQCF Level 8)

A qualification at NZQCF Level 7 or higher, with a letter from Engineering New Zealand certifying that the degree and any further learning meet the benchmark requirements towards Chartered Professional Engineer professional status in New Zealand

Registration as a Chartered Professional Engineer by Engineering New Zealand

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute immigration, legal, or professional advice. This article is based on the provisions outlined in the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as publicly available at the time of writing. Readers are advised to consult official government sources or immigration authorities of India and New Zealand for the most current and applicable rules before making any education, employment, or travel decisions.