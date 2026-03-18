Senator Markwayne Mullin, President Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Homeland Security, will appear before the Senate on Wednesday for his confirmation hearing. The testimony is expected to give us the first clear look at how he plans to lead the department at a time when the administration is pushing for stricter immigration enforcement and mass deportations.

A key moment before confirmation

The hearing will give lawmakers a chance to question Mullin on how he would handle the wide responsibilities of the Department of Homeland Security. The department oversees everything from border security and deportations to disaster response and protecting the president, and has about 260,000 employees.

Mullin is expected to face tough questions from Democrats on how he will balance enforcement with civil liberties. His views on immigration enforcement, which largely align with Trump’s agenda, are likely to be a central focus.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement, “Whether it be protecting the homeland from bad actors, stopping dangerous drugs from flowing into American communities, or removing the worst-of-the-worst criminal illegal aliens, Senator Mullin will work tirelessly to implement the President’s agenda.” If confirmed, Mullin would replace Kristi Noem, who was fired earlier this month after facing criticism over her leadership of the department.

Who is Markwayne Mullin?

Mullin, 48, is a Republican senator from Oklahoma with a background far from traditional national security roles. Before entering politics, he was a plumbing business owner and a professional mixed martial arts fighter with an undefeated record.

He served in the US House of Representatives from 2013 to 2023 before winning a Senate seat in 2022. He is also a member of the Cherokee Nation and the first Native American U.S. senator in nearly two decades.

Beyond politics, Mullin has built personal wealth through his businesses, including Mullin Plumbing and other ventures, along with real estate holdings. His financial disclosures place his net worth at around $66 million, as reported by fortune.

What his testimony could reveal

The confirmation hearing is not just a procedural step but a test of Mullin’s readiness to run one of the largest and most complex federal departments. Lawmakers and the public will be watching closely to see how he plans to manage agencies such as Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.