Justice Samuel Alito was briefly hospitalised on March 20 after he “felt ill” during a dinner hosted by the Federalist Society in Philadelphia. According to a statement from the Supreme Court of the United States, he was taken to a hospital “[o]ut of an abundance of caution” and on the advice of his security team.

Doctors examined him and gave him fluids for dehydration. He returned home the same night and was later checked again by his personal doctor. “Justice Alito was thoroughly checked by his own physician,” the court’s Public Information Officer Patricia McCabe said, adding that he was back at work the following Monday. The statement did not mention any specific diagnosis.

Who is Samuel Alito?

Samuel Alito is a senior judge on the US Supreme Court and has served since January 31, 2006. He was nominated by former President George W. Bush and replaced Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. He is widely known for his conservative views and approach to interpreting the law.

Born on April 1, 1950, in Trenton, New Jersey, Alito studied at Princeton University and Yale Law School. His legal philosophy is often described as originalist and textualist, meaning he focuses on the original meaning and exact wording of the Constitution.

His influence on major rulings

Alito has played a key role in several landmark decisions. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, he wrote the majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade. In that ruling, he stated that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion,” returning the power to regulate abortion laws to individual states.

He also authored the majority opinion in McDonald v. City of Chicago, a key case related to gun rights. Over the years, he has supported decisions that strengthen religious freedom claims, while critics say some of his rulings have limited voting rights and opposed expanding LGBTQ+ protections.

His career before the Supreme Court

Before joining the Supreme Court, Alito had a long career in public service. He worked as an Assistant US Attorney and later in the Solicitor General’s office, where he argued multiple cases before the Supreme Court. He also served as the US Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

In 1990, he became a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, where he served for more than 15 years and built a strong reputation for his conservative judicial approach.

Current context

Alito recently turned 76, and there has been ongoing speculation about whether he might retire, which could give President Donald Trump a chance to appoint another justice. However, Alito has not indicated any plans to step down and continues to be one of the most influential conservative voices on the court.