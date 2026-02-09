Kroger has named Greg Foran as its new chief executive, ending a year-long search after the departure of former CEO Rodney McMullen. Foran’s appointment comes at a challenging time for the US grocery chain, as shoppers cut back spending even on essentials and competition from rivals like Walmart increases.

Who is Greg Foran?

Greg Foran grew up in New Zealand and began his career in retail at the shop-floor level, working as a shelf-stacker. Over the years, he rose steadily through the ranks, building a reputation as an effective leader known for improving day-to-day operations and turning around large businesses. He is widely seen as an operations-driven executive who focuses on store performance, efficiency and long-term growth rather than high-profile moves.

Foran is best known for his time at Walmart, where he served as president and CEO of its US operations from 2014 to 2019. During his tenure, Walmart reported 20 straight quarters of comparable sales growth, a turnaround credited largely to investments in existing stores and customer experience. Before leading Walmart US, Foran also ran the company’s Asia business, including overseeing operations in China, giving him experience across multiple global markets.

After leaving Walmart, Foran returned to his home country to become CEO of Air New Zealand. He took over just before the COVID-19 pandemic and led the airline through one of the most difficult periods in its history. His tenure focused on survival during the crisis, followed by recovery efforts and a push toward digital transformation. He stepped down from the role in October 2025. Foran holds a Diploma in Management from the New Zealand Institute of Management and has completed advanced executive programs at Harvard University and the University of Virginia.

Why did Kroger choose Foran as the new CEO?

Foran’s arrival comes after Kroger removed McMullen last year following a board investigation into personal conduct issues. The leadership shake-up also followed the company’s failed $25 billion attempt to acquire rival Albertsons, a deal McMullen had strongly supported. Analysts say Foran brings instant credibility due to his track record at Walmart. During the CEO search, Kroger was led on an interim basis by Ronald Sargent, who will remain as board chairman to ensure a smooth transition.