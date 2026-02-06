A Los Angeles man who allegedly sent messages demanding ransom in Bitcoin from Nancy Guthrie’s family in the wake of the disappearance of American journalist Savannah Guthrie’s mother was arrested, as per a federal complaint cited by US reports.

While no suspect or person of interest had been identified in the actual case involving the alleged abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, authorities have named Derrick Callella as one of the “imposters” seeking to “take advantage” of the situation.

Nancy, the mother of NBC News’ TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, is said to have been abducted from her Arizona home on Sunday (US time).

Who is Derrick Callella?

As per the details of the federal complaint filed in the US District Court for the District of Arizona, Derrick Callella hails from Torrance, California. After his arrest, FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke issued a warning on Thursday.

“To those imposters who are trying to take advantage and profit from this situation, we will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions,” he said.

He is believed to have sent a text message to Savannah Guthrie and Nancy’s son-in-law on Wednesday, in which he said, “Did you get the bitcoin were [sic] waiting on our end for the transaction.”

Authorities foregrounded in the complaint that the messages Derrick allegedly sent to the Guthrie family don’t appear to be the same as a separate ransom demand made on February 2 in connection with the case at hand.

Callella’s alleged messages were reportedly sent two days after a local Tucson media outlet got a ransom demand listing a Bitcoin wallet address for the payment.

According to the complaint, Derrick Callella is said to have used an application to create a fake phone number to reach out to the family.

The account was ultimately tracked to an email linked to him. Authorities also suggested that the message came from a phone number generated by a Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service, indicating that Callella didn’t use his primary phone number.

FBI special agent Kerry Witherspoon wrote in the complaint that once Callella was read the Miranda warnings, he admitted to sending two messages after keeping a check on the case on TV.

“When he said that he sent text messages he was trying to see if the family would respond,” the complaint said.

Although Callella has not been linked to the supposedly original Bitcoin ransom demand, he has been charged with transmitting a demand for ransom and intending to abuse, threaten or harass using a telecommunication device, as per 6ABC.

Derrick Callella’s criminal record revealed

Although arrested Thursday for sending a hoax ransom demand, LA County District Attorney’s Office has since confirmed to the Daily Mail that Callella was also charged in a 2023 embezzlement scheme.

At the time, 13 Los Angeles County employees allegedly stole over $430,000 in unemployment benefits. As per the officials cited in the report, Callella has been confirmed to be one of those people linked to the years-old scandal.

Having worked an intermediate clerk for the department of health services, Derrick allegedly took took $9,984 in benefits from May 6, 2020 to January 20, 2022. The scheme involved the suspects allegedly submitting fake unemployment insurance claims, which inaccurately indicated how much money they made during several two week periods.

This past November, Callella was arraigned on a felony count of grand theft and a misdemeanour. He’s expected to be in an LA court on March 31.

Nancy Guthrie ransom deadline

The original purported ransom note demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin had set an initial deadline of 5 pm local time Thursday, which has since passed. At a press conference, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said, “Right now, we believe Nancy is still out there. We want her home.”

As per the ransom note sent to TMZ and two other Arizona news outlets this week, a second deadline of Monday was also listed. TMZ had previously reported that missing out on the first deadline would result in fresh, and more serious, demands.

The ransom note sent out earlier did not include any proof that Nancy was alive.

The FBI has issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s return.

TODAY show anchor Savannah Guthrie addressed the ransom letter claims in a video message with her siblings on Wednesday.

“As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated,” they said in the video. “We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”