Indian-origin students Adhira Tippur and Sanjana Kavula are the co-founders of Kairos Health, an AI-powered healthcare startup that has been recognised among the America250 top startups. The company develops AI tools that help dental and orthodontic clinics automate administrative tasks, making it easier for healthcare providers to manage appointments, insurance verification, patient communication, and follow-ups. This AI health startup is now named to America250 list

Since its launch, Kairos has helped more than 3,000 patients access care and has secured over $70,000 in non-dilutive funding through startup competitions, accelerators, and entrepreneurship programs.

Who is Adhira Tippur?

According to LinkedIn, Adhira Tippur is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry and Finance at Rice University. Alongside co-founding Kairos Health, she is a research intern in computational biology at Baylor College of Medicine and has also worked as an Investments Summer Analyst at The Collectiv, a venture capital firm focused on biotech, healthtech, and sports technology.

At Rice University, Tippur serves as Co-President of Rice Apps and has previously been involved with organisations such as 180 Degrees Consulting and ACT Rice.

The idea for Kairos was inspired by her experience observing the day-to-day operations of her mother’s dental clinic, where she saw how missed calls, scheduling issues, and insurance-related delays created additional work for staff. That experience motivated her to build technology that could reduce routine administrative work while allowing healthcare workers to spend more time with patients.

Who is Sanjana Kavula?

Sanjana Kavula is a Neuroscience student at Rice University, where she is a Trustee Scholar and is expected to graduate in 2028. Before joining Rice, she graduated as the valedictorian of Emerson High School in Texas.

Along with co-founding Kairos Health, Kavula is a developer at RiceApps, where she has worked on software designed to improve emergency response systems. She is also actively involved in medical research and has held research positions at MD Anderson Cancer Center and UTHealth Houston, focusing on cancer neuroscience and treatments for brain injuries. She has also completed a biotech internship with Blueprint Medicines, exploring targeted cancer therapies. Her academic background in neuroscience and healthcare research complements Kairos’ focus on improving patient care through technology.

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Why was Kairos selected for America250?

Kairos Health was named to the America250 top startups list for its work in using artificial intelligence to improve healthcare operations. Since its founding, the startup has supported more than 3,000 patients and earned over $70,000 in non-dilutive funding.

The founders have said their goal is not to replace healthcare workers with AI but to handle routine administrative tasks so doctors and clinic staff can devote more time to patient care.