The US immigration court system is undergoing one of its biggest shake-ups in years, with federal officials claiming the massive backlog of pending deportation cases has dropped from nearly 4 million to around 3.5 million since January 2025. The reduction comes amid an aggressive restructuring of the courts, tighter asylum rules and a sweeping expansion of immigration judges under President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration agenda.

Justice Department officials on Thursday announced that 82 new immigration judges, including 77 permanent and five temporary appointments were sworn in this week in Washington, D.C. The administration described it as the largest immigration judge class ever added at one time.

A judiciary rebuilt around deportation priorities

The fresh appointments arrive after months of turbulence inside the immigration court system. Over the past year, more than 100 immigration judges were removed as the administration pushed to overhaul how deportation cases are handled. Several dismissed judges later suggested they were targeted because they were not seen as sufficiently aligned with the administration’s deportation-focused policies or because of prior work involving immigrant advocacy.

Immigration judges are not part of the independent judicial branch. They work under the Justice Department, which oversees immigration courts nationwide and manages appeals involving deportation decisions. Their rulings determine whether migrants can remain in the United States or must be removed.

New hires largely come from enforcement backgrounds

According to biographies released by the Justice Department, many of the newly appointed judges previously worked as Immigration and Customs Enforcement attorneys, prosecutors, military officers or judge advocates. Others served as local or state judges or practiced law privately.

Officials said the administration has now hired 153 permanent immigration judges during fiscal year 2026, which began in October 2025. The additions are expected to push the total number of immigration judges back toward 700 after staffing levels had fallen below 600 earlier this year. When Trump first returned to office, the immigration court system had more than 700 judges.

Tighter asylum rules and growing criticism

Alongside staffing changes, the administration has also narrowed the circumstances under which immigration judges can grant asylum, release detainees on bond or provide other relief from deportation. The Justice Department has issued a series of directives and precedent-setting decisions aimed at speeding up removals and limiting judicial discretion.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the overhaul to CBS, saying the administration is committed to restoring “the rule to the law” in the immigration system and credited Trump’s immigration policies for the changes.

Immigration advocates, however, argue the court system is increasingly functioning as an enforcement arm of the White House rather than an independent venue for fair hearings. Greg Chen of the American Immigration Lawyers Association accused the administration of trying to pressure judges into prioritizing deportations over impartial legal review.

He argued the administration’s own “deportation judge” terminology reflects how tightly the courts are now controlled politically.

Millions of cases still pending

Even with the reported reduction in pending cases, immigration courts remain buried under years of accumulated backlogs. The surge in asylum claims and illegal border crossings over recent years flooded the system with cases, leaving many migrants waiting years for decisions on whether they can stay in the United States.

The administration’s latest hiring spree signals that immigration courts are becoming central to Trump’s broader mass deportation strategy, with judges expected to play a larger role in accelerating removals nationwide.