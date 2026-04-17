The Trump administration has announced a major expansion of a visa restriction policy that targets people accused of working on behalf of countries seen as hostile to the United States. The announcement was made by the US State Department on Thursday. Officials said the move would allow authorities to block visas for certain people in countries across the Western Hemisphere who are believed to be “intentionally acting on behalf of adversarial countries.”

The step comes as President Donald Trump’s administration continues to take a tougher line on immigration and national security.

The State Department said visa restrictions have already been imposed on 26 individuals across the hemisphere who were involved in such activities. The names of those affected were not released in the statement.

ALSO READ The Great American Freeze: Why the US housing market has hit a standstill in 2026

Who can now face visa restrictions?

The expanded policy allows the US to deny visas to nationals from countries in the region who are accused of knowingly working on behalf of hostile foreign governments, their agents, or related companies.

This applies to people inside countries of the Western Hemisphere who allegedly direct, approve, fund, support, or carry out activities seen as damaging to American interests in the region.

The State Department added that these individuals, along with their immediate family members, will generally be barred from entering the United States.

What kind of activities are being targeted

The US said the policy includes a wide range of actions. These include helping rival powers acquire or control important assets and strategic resources in the hemisphere, disrupting regional security efforts, harming American economic interests, and carrying out influence campaigns aimed at weakening the sovereignty and stability of countries in the region.

According to the US State Department, “President Trump’s National Security Strategy makes clear: this Administration will deny adversarial powers the ability to own or control vital assets or threaten the security and prosperity of the United States in our region.”

The statement added that the department is working to strengthen American leadership in the hemisphere, protect the homeland, and ensure access to vital routes and areas.

More visa changes under Trump

Earlier this month, the US expanded its visa bond program for B-1 and B-2 visas, which are used for tourism and short business visits. Under that rule, some applicants may now need to pay a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 before receiving a visa. Officials said the idea is to discourage people from overstaying. A total of 12 countries were affected by that change.

From April 1, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services began requiring H-1B petitions to be filed using a revised Form I-129.

A recent study by international education firm Shorelight found that refusal rates for US student visas reached their highest level in a decade. According to the report, the adjusted refusal rate for F-1 visas rose to 35 percent in 2025, up from 31 percent in 2024. It was the highest rate recorded during the 2015 to 2025 period studied.