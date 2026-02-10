Salesforce has cut close to 1,000 jobs at the beginning of this month. Employees across teams have shared on LinkedIn that their roles were eliminated, marking another round of workforce reduction as the company continues to restructure and rely more heavily on artificial intelligence.

Job losses spread across key teams

The recent layoffs affected roles in marketing, product management, data analytics, and the company’s Agentforce AI product. Several employees confirmed to Business Insider that their positions were impacted.

Agentforce, which focuses on autonomous AI bots to handle tasks and boost efficiency, was among the affected areas. The job cuts arrive during a period of leadership transition at Salesforce.

Leadership change

The company has appointed six new executives to senior roles, replacing five high-profile leaders who have announced their departures since December.

This reshuffle shows a reset in the company’s leadership structure as it focuses on growth, AI adoption, and cost control.

Marc Benioff says AI is now central to Salesforce

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has repeatedly said that artificial intelligence is at the core of the company’s future. In an interview with CNBC, Benioff said, “People don’t understand that Agentforce is part and parcel of Salesforce,” adding, “It is the core of every product we make now, it is the platform.”

The latest layoffs add to much larger workforce reductions already carried out by Salesforce. In August, Benioff said the company used AI agents to reduce its customer support staff from about 9,000 employees to around 5,000.

“I’ve reduced it from 9,000 heads to about 5,000, because I need less heads,” he said in an interview on The Logan Bartlett Show podcast, while discussing how AI has reshaped Salesforce’s operations.

Salesforce has positioned Agentforce as a key reason behind these efficiency gains. The platform uses AI-powered bots to handle customer service tasks, leading to fewer support cases and reduced need for human intervention.

“Because of the benefits and efficiencies of Agentforce, we’ve seen the number of support cases we handle decline and we no longer need to actively backfill support engineer roles,” Salesforce said in a statement to NBC Bay Area.

Benioff has said that artificial intelligence is already doing up to 50% of the work at Salesforce. Introduced in 2024, Agentforce has grown with Benioff saying in 2025 that it now has “10s of 1000s of deployments” and that customers are ready “to get to another level of execution.” The latest round of nearly 1,000 job cuts shows how closely Salesforce’s workforce strategy is now tied to its expanding use of AI.