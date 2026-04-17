US President Donald Trump on Friday slammed NATO just as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz appeared to ease. His remarks came after Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open during the ongoing ceasefire period.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump claimed that NATO had reached out offering assistance but said he rejected the idea. “I told them to stay away, unless they just want to load up their ships with oil. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger!” he wrote.

The development followed a statement by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who declared that commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would continue without disruption. In a post on X, Araqchi said, “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire.” He added that ships could use coordinated routes set by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation.

Why is Strait of Hormuz important?

The Strait of Hormuz serves as one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes. A large portion of global crude exports passes through this narrow waterway. Any threat to its closure often triggers immediate spikes in oil prices and raises fears of supply shortages.

Oil prices fell 10% after the announcement of “complete opening” of the ship route.

Trump also claimed a broader agreement. “Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!” he wrote. He described the situation as “a great and brilliant day for the world.”

Other announcements by Trump

Trump’s posts pointed to a wider diplomatic framework involving multiple countries. He thanked as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, for their roles. “Thank you to Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar for your great bravery and help!” he said.

He also claimed that the United States and Iran were working together on clearing sea mines from the region. “Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines!” he wrote.

Trump linked the development to broader regional issues, including Lebanon. He said the US would address the Hezbollah situation separately and asserted that Israel would stop bombing Lebanon. “They are prohibited from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!” he wrote.

Trump said that restrictions on Iran would remain in place. He said a naval blockade targeting Iran would continue until negotiations concluded. “The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete,” he said.