Millions of Americans could face a sharp reduction in their Social Security payments within the next 10 years if lawmakers fail to address the program’s financial challenges, according to a new analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB). The report estimates that beneficiaries could see their monthly checks reduced by about $500 on average if the Social Security retirement trust fund reaches its projected insolvency date in late 2032.

The analysis warns that Social Security would only be able to pay benefits using incoming payroll tax revenue once the trust fund is depleted. As a result, an across-the-board benefit cut of roughly 24% would be necessary to keep payments flowing under current law, reported The Hill citing the analysis.

For many retirees, disabled Americans and survivors who depend on Social Security, such a reduction could significantly affect their ability to pay for daily expenses. The Social Security Administration currently provides benefits to around 75 million Americans, making it one of the largest federal programs in the United States, reported The Hill.

How large could the benefit cuts be?

According to the CRFB report, the average monthly reduction would vary from state to state. The cuts would range from about $459 to $556 per month across the 50 states and Washington DC, reported The Hill.

Connecticut would face the largest average monthly reduction at $556, followed closely by New Jersey at $554 and New Hampshire at $553. Delaware, Maryland, Washington, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Michigan and Utah also rank among the states expected to see the biggest average cuts.

Nationally, the average reduction would reach approximately $500 per month, reported The Hill. For retirees who rely heavily on Social Security income, that amount could represent a significant portion of their monthly budget.

The report also found that no state would escape the effects of the projected funding shortfall.

“No state would be spared from the potentially devastating effects of insolvency,” the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget said in its analysis.

The impact would extend beyond the size of individual benefit checks. The report estimates that more than 15% of residents in 47 states receive Social Security benefits and would therefore feel the direct effects of any reduction.

Maine would have the highest share of residents affected, with nearly 23% of its population receiving benefits. West Virginia, Vermont, Delaware, Montana and New Hampshire also rank among the states with the largest proportion of residents dependent on Social Security payments.

What advocates say

Advocates for older Americans say Congress must act before the program reaches its projected financial crisis point. They say that early action would provide lawmakers with more options and reduce the risk of sudden cuts for beneficiaries, reported The Hill.

Shannon Benton, executive director of The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), urged policymakers to move quickly to protect the program’s future. “The Senior Citizens League believes any discussion of Social Security solvency must be grounded in the reality that millions of older Americans depend on these earned benefits to pay for housing, food, healthcare, and other essential expenses,” Benton said.

She also warned against delaying action. “Acting sooner rather than later can help restore the program’s long-term solvency while minimizing the impact on beneficiaries and avoiding sudden benefit reductions that millions of Americans simply cannot afford,” Benton added.

The projected insolvency date does not mean Social Security would stop paying benefits altogether. Instead, the program would continue to collect payroll taxes and distribute those funds. However, without legislative changes, incoming revenue would cover only a portion of scheduled benefits, forcing automatic reductions.