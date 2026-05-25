Across the United States, citizens are preparing for Memorial Day celebrations with backyard barbecues, beach trips and family gatherings marking the unofficial beginning of summer. As people make plans for the long weekend, many are also checking which stores, restaurants and services will remain open.

Several major retailers and restaurant chains will continue operating during the holiday, allowing shoppers to pick up groceries, party supplies and other last-minute essentials. Target stores will function during regular business hours, while Walmart locations are also expected to stay open, with most stores operating from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. in their local time zones. Costco, however, will close all its warehouses for the holiday.

Retail chains including Kohl’s, Macy’s, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Michaels, JCPenney, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Petco are among those remaining open. Fast-food and dining chains such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Chick-fil-A and Applebee’s are also expected to serve customers through the day, although store timings may vary by location.

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Grocery stores to be open

Grocery shopping will largely continue without disruption during Memorial Day, with chains such as Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, ALDI, Food Lion, Wegmans and Stop & Shop remaining open for customers throughout the holiday weekend.

Wall Street to be shut

At the same time, several public services and financial institutions will pause operations in observance of Memorial Day. Non-essential government offices and post offices across the country will remain closed on Monday. Delivery services are also expected to face changes, with certain UPS retail locations shut for the day and FedEx operating on modified schedules in some regions.

The US stock market will also remain closed for the federal holiday. Both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will suspend trading on Memorial Day, with normal market activity scheduled to resume on Tuesday, May 26.