An obituary for Gautham Rajanikanth, a 17-year-old Indian-origin student who was recently reported missing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has appeared on Legacy.com. The obituary states that he passed away on March 16, 2026, and that a funeral service is scheduled for March 19.

Search called off after missing alert

Gautham, a student at South Fayette High School, had been the subject of a police search after he was reported missing. On March 16, the South Fayette Township Police Department issued a public alert titled “Police seek missing 17-year-old.”

The notice was later archived on the township’s official website after authorities concluded the search. Police did not release further details following the development.

Obituary appears online amid speculation

In the absence of an official statement on his condition, reports and speculation about the teenager’s situation began circulating widely. Several NRI-focused social media platforms shared unverified claims saying that he may have died.

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An obituary that has since appeared on Legacy.com states, “With heavy hearts and deep sorrow, we share the passing of Gautham Rajanikanth on March 16th, 2026.”

A life remembered

The obituary describes Gautham as “a beloved son, grandson, devoted brother, and dear friend… [who] brought warmth, intelligence, and kindness into the lives of all who knew him.”

A Class 11 student, he was remembered as a kind and private individual who enjoyed spending time with friends.

A talented musician, he played the violin with the Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestra and the Sahana Band. He also performed with his school’s Wind Ensemble (clarinet) and Pep Band (trumpet), and had learned piano over the years.

Beyond music, he trained in karate from the age of seven and earned a second-degree black belt in Tang Soo Do, while working towards his third degree. He also enjoyed animals, building Lego, video games, and spending time in nature.

Family and funeral details

He is survived by his parents, Rajanikanth Jayaseelan and Gayathri Krishnamoorthy, his younger brother Ashwin Rajanikanth, and extended family.

The obituary notes that “his life will continue to be an inspiration to those privileged to know him.”

It adds that friends and family are invited to attend a service on Thursday, March 19, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM at Beinhauer Funeral Home in Pittsburgh.