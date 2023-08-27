The iconic mug shot of former U.S. President Donald Trump, released by a Georgia courthouse on Thursday evening, is becoming a source of merchandise inspiration for both supporters and critics. This image, capturing Trump in a red tie, his signature glistening hair, and a stern expression, was taken during his arrest on numerous felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Political polar opposites

Those in Trump‘s corner have embraced this image, rallying around his claims of political motivation behind the charges. Trump’s “Save America” fundraising committee is selling items like “NEVER SURRENDER!” mug shot t-shirts, beverage holders, and coffee mugs. His son, Don Jr., is marketing “FREE TRUMP” mug shot t-shirts and posters.

On the opposing side, the Lincoln Project, a prominent anti-Trump group founded by Republicans, is selling shot glasses featuring the mug shot alongside the acronym “FAFO,” which stands for “F*** Around and Find Out,” a slogan popular among Trump’s critics. Etsy, the crafts website, hosts a variety of mocking products inspired by the image, including a parody of a Taylor Swift concert t-shirt.

Even unaffiliated stores, like one in Los Angeles, have started selling t-shirts adorned with the image. Shoppers have noted the commercial appeal of the image, with one stating, “I think it’s very classic consumerism for this country. Hey, it’s Trump. He sells everything, so why not have a T-shirt?”

This image could potentially serve as a significant fundraiser for Trump’s political endeavors, according to some political strategists. However, it’s a poignant reflection of the current state of politics that a campaign could celebrate an indictment with such merchandise. Trump has sought to leverage his legal challenges to garner support from his base, investing millions in merchandise operations over the years.

Legal grey area

The legal rights surrounding the reproduction of Trump’s mug shot remain somewhat unclear. While mug shots from U.S. federal courts are typically in the public domain, there may be variations in state policies. Various U.S. states have “right of publicity” laws, and federal trademark law also applies. Political parody goods might receive some protection under the U.S. Constitution, but the question of whether Trump will take legal action is more strategic than legal, according to legal experts.

The pose in Trump’s mug shot, reminiscent of his trademark appearance on “The Apprentice” television show, has become a powerful image, stirring both his supporters and opponents. Trump explained in a recent interview that he only took the mug shot because Georgia officials insisted, emphasizing his discomfort with the situation. Rick Wilson, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, challenged Trump’s campaign to sue over the image, highlighting its significance in the current political landscape.

(With Reuters Inputs)