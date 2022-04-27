Russia shuts off gas supplies to Poland as allies vow to supply fighter planes to Ukraine – Top War Updates

Russia Ukraine War April 27 News: More than two months since Russia began what it calls ‘special military operations’ in Ukraine on February 24, the situation on ground looks as dangerous as ever. Amid growing frustration is Moscow as Kyiv keeps up with the robust defence, there are some inputs that Vladimir Putin may do something drastic to change the course of war. Many believe that Russia has the undeclared deadline of May 9, a day it celebrates as the ‘Victory Day’ for its achievements in the World War 2. Given the circumstances, Putin would not like the setbacks in Ukraine to eclipse the celebrations. Here’s what’s making news in the deadliest conflict that Europe has seen since the end of Second World War in 1945:

1: In a sign of widening chasm between Russia and European nations, Gazprom has stopped the gas supplies to Poland. The development comes a day after Polish firm PGNiG had said that Russian energy giant is likely to halt the supplies. Gazprom has said that ‘unfriendly nations’ must pay the company for gas supplies in roubles.

2: Bulgaria has also said that it may be Gazprom’s next target, but as of now, no concrete inputs have been received from the European nation suggest that the gas supplies have indeed been stopped.

3: Some reports from Moldova say it may also be dragged in the Russia-Ukraine war. Moldova’s Transdniestria has been facing new attacks in recent days.

4: After the US appealed the allies to move ‘heaven and Earth’ to help Ukraine, Germany has become the first nation to announce its decisions to supply heavy weaponry to Ukraine. Berlin is set to send Gepard tanks with anti-aircraft guns. The UK will also send fighter planes to Kyiv.

5: In terms of military operations, the entire fighting is now centered around Kharkiv and Donetsk. Russia is trying to ‘liberate’ the eastern region of Ukraine to what some experts say in a face-saving exercise. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency has said that there were very clear signs that the Russian troops could have caused a massive accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. While the radiation levels are within limits, IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi says that situation in Chernobyl is still not stable and that nuclear agencies must remain on alert.