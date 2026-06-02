Pakistan has announced a series of austerity measures amid a deepening fuel crisis and mounting pressure on energy supplies. Timings have been regulated for businesses in Islamabad — with mandatory closures implemented throughout the week. The ongoing West Asia conflict has forced the country to implement strict fuel rationing and multiple emergency measures after domestic fuel prices skyrocketed by more than 40% in a single month.

“The District Administration Islamabad has enforced revised business operating hours under ongoing austerity measures, effective today (June 1, 2026). Markets, shops and shopping malls will close at 8:00 PM, while restaurants, grocery stores, bakeries and other food outlets will operate until 10:00 PM,” read an official update via X.

Events taking place in the capital city will also be affected by the new curbs. These restrictions apply to both public-facing businesses as well as events held on private premises.

“Marriage halls, marquees and other event venues will also close at 10:00 PM. Essential services, including pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, dairy shops, sports facilities, call centres and IT companies serving international clients, remain exempt from the restrictions,” the District Administration led by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon announced.

Shortened business timings, mandatory closures

The announcement by the Deputy Commissioner followed a late-night notification issued by the Islamabad Capital Territory’s district magistrate about the new timing for businesses. The restrictive timing was introduced in March following the US attack on Iran that propelled fuel prices, forcing Pakistan’s government to resort to austerity measures, including early closure of shops to save electricity.

Business houses had demanded relaxation ahead of the Eid festiva on May 27. The federal and provincial governments had approved the demand and temporarily allowed late-night operation of businesses to help both buyers and shopkeepers.

Power outages disrupt Karachi water supply for third day

The fragile water supply in Karachi has also taken a prolonged hit amid power outages — piling misery on people amid scorching weather conditions. According to a Dawn report , services were hit for a third consecutive day after the supply from Hub Pumping Station was suspended due to a fault in K-Electric’s main cable. The publication cited the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation to add that power suspension had led to a daily water shortfall of 85 million gallons per day for the city. The city has been reeling under a severe water crisis for the last two months — including the three days of Eid al-Adha.

The severe shortage has reportedly left thousands of families at the mercy of expensive water tankers and unregulated private suppliers in the region. Securing a single bucket of water has become an exhausting daily battle for many residents. Long queues for tankers, dry domestic taps, and extortionate water costs have compounded the miseries of households already crushed under Pakistan’s skyrocketing inflation and economic misery.

Massive internet degradation, fuel theft at telecom sites

Pakistani officials have also highlighted issues at telecom sites over the past year. According to a Dawn report, the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Technology was informed on Monday that more than 9,200 incidents of theft and vandalism had hit about 16% of the cellular infrastructure in 11 months. Officials of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority reportedly informed that persistent loadshedding had severely deteriorated service continuity by rapidly depleting backup batteries and exhausting local generators.

Pakistan has routinely reported outages and internet throttling due to natural calamities and political control. Disruptions have also been reported in the past due to heavy rainfall — with many major cities suffering due to slow internet, no browsing speed, connection disruptions and outages in online services.