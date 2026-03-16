Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, firmly rubbished viral conspiracy theories that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was dead. Responding to rumours amplified by Iranian media and netizens online as the US and Israel continue waging a war on Iran, he confirmed that the country’s leader was “very much alive.”

Azar went the extra mile and affirmed that the recent footage of him sipping coffee at a Jerusalem cafe was also authentic and not AI-generated, as opposed to what many have been speculating since Sunday.

Israel ambassador to India says Netanyahu’s cafe video is real

During a press conference on Monday, the Ambassador of Israel to India asserted, “Prime Minister Netanyahu is alive. I saw him personally when I was in Israel more than once. This video at the cafe is not AI-fabricated. There is a lot of disinformation.”

Azar’s comment not only put to bed the massive wave of online reports speculating that Netanyahu was dead, but also addressed a buzz-grabbing video the Israeli PM had posted on Instagram. On Sunday, Netanyahu personally responded to rumours and chatter surrounding his “death” by sharing a clip of himself sipping a cup of joe at The Sataf – Jerusalem with his aides.

#WATCH | Delhi: "Prime Minister Netanyahu is alive. I saw him personally when I was in Israel more than once. This video at the cafe is not AI-fabricated. There is a lot of disinformation..," says Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar, on a viral video of Israeli PM Benjamin… pic.twitter.com/5sd1WDe4w3 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026

Even that video “proof” wasn’t enough to convince netizens, as eagle-eyed online sleuths picked the clip apart, trying to justify that it had been AI-generated. Even the actual cafe involved in the mix played its part in supporting Netanyahu’s side of the story by posting multiple pictures of his coffee outing on its own Instagram profile.

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