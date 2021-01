Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Joe Biden just after the clock strikes 12 (local time) at the West Front of the Capitol.

Joe Biden Live: Joe Biden, the 78-year-old Democrat, is set to become the 46th President of the United States in a brief oath ceremony shortly. This would make him the oldest President the US has ever seen. During the inauguration, Kamala Harris, the Indian-Origin Senator, will create history as she will be sworn-in as the first-ever female US Vice-President. For the first time since 1869, the new presidency would be inaugurated without the outgoing President. In his last speech before the departure from the White House, Donald Trump wished the next administration ‘great success.’ He also said that his administration achieved a miracle in terms of getting the corona vaccine in record time.