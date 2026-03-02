At least nine people were killed on Sunday as security forces opened fire against protesters in Pakistan. The death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has sparked widespread outrage in the country — with hundreds attempting to storm the US consulate building in Karachi. Supporters of the Iranian regime also clashed with Pakistani police in Islamabad and attacked UN and government offices in the north.

“President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed profound sorrow over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and other members of Iran’s senior leadership who were martyred alongside him, and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The President said that Pakistan stands with the Iranian nation in this moment of grief and shares in their loss,” read an official press release.

Protests rage across Pakistan

According to reports, Pakistani police had fired tear gas to scatter protesters after they breached the outer wall of the US consulate in Karachi. Visuals shared online showed the angry mob smashing windows and setting a room near the entrance on fire. Reuters quoted local police add that at least nine people had been killed during the clash with police officials. Multiple reports confirmed that US security forces had opened fire on the mob.

Police and officials at a hospital in Karachi said at least 25 people were also wounded in the clashes and some of them were in critical condition. Officials said the protesters were eventually dispersed and the situation brought under control.

🚨 The US Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, has been set on fire and destroyed amid escalating regional tensions following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader pic.twitter.com/W1gnX5mEj8 — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 1, 2026

Reports indicated that supporters of the Iranian regime had also set an UN office ablaze in the Gilgit-Baltistan area of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Unverified initial videos showed smoke billowing out of the building in Skardu. As per updates shared by AP News, at least 12 people were killed and over 80 wounded amidst clashes with the police in northern Gilgit-Baltistan.

Local police official Asghar Ali told the publication that thousands had joined the agitation on Sunday — angered by the US and Israeli strikes against Iran. They attacked the offices of the UN Military Observer Group and the UN Development Programme. A government spokesman confirmed that all staffers working from these offices were safe. He also said protesters repeatedly clashed with police. Supporters of the slain Ayatollah clashed with the police at various places in the region — also damaging the offices of a local charity and setting fire to police offices. The situation was brought under control after the authorities deployed troops in the area.