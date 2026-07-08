11:38 (IST) 8 Jul 2026

The fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran appears to be falling apart after both countries exchanged fresh attacks. The US carried out a new wave of airstrikes on more than 80 targets inside Iran, saying the action was in response to attacks on commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Soon after, Iran warned that it would deliver a "crushing response" and launched missiles and drones towards US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait. Air raid sirens sounded in both countries as tensions in the region rose sharply once again.

The latest fighting also came as Iran was holding funeral ceremonies for its late Supreme Leader.