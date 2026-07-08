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  • The US carried out a fresh round of strikes on Iran, hitting more than 80 military targets, including air defence systems, missile sites and IRGC naval assets.
  • Washington also reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil sales, saying the move was in response to attacks on commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Iran vowed a “crushing response” to the US strikes and accused Washington of violating the ceasefire understanding between the two countries.
  • Tehran said it would not allow outside interference in the Strait of Hormuz and insisted ships use Iran-designated routes for safe passage. IRGC claimed it launched missiles and drones at US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait in retaliation.
  • Bahrain sounded air raid sirens twice and urged residents to move to safe locations as the attacks unfolded. Kuwait activated its air defence systems to intercept incoming missile and drone threats, warning residents that explosions could be heard.
  • Iranian state media reported explosions on Kharg Island, Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Qeshm Island, all key locations linked to Iran’s oil and maritime operations.
  • Oil prices jumped 5 percent after US revoked Iran oil sanctions waiver.
  • Security in the Strait of Hormuz is expected to be a major topic of discussion as US President Donald Trump meets NATO leaders in Ankara, Turkey.

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11:38 (IST) 8 Jul 2026

US-Iran tensions rise again as Washington launches fresh strikes

The fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran appears to be falling apart after both countries exchanged fresh attacks. The US carried out a new wave of airstrikes on more than 80 targets inside Iran, saying the action was in response to attacks on commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Soon after, Iran warned that it would deliver a "crushing response" and launched missiles and drones towards US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait. Air raid sirens sounded in both countries as tensions in the region rose sharply once again.

The latest fighting also came as Iran was holding funeral ceremonies for its late Supreme Leader.