American economist Jeffrey Sachs has cautioned the United Arab Emirates against aligning too closely with the United States and Israel in the ongoing conflict with Iran. Sachs warned that such a move could expose the country to serious security risks.

Sachs, a prominent economist and foreign policy expert, said the UAE could put its major cities, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, at risk if it becomes directly involved in the conflict. Speaking to ANI, he warned that both cities, known globally as tourism and financial hubs, are not designed to withstand military escalation.

“Dubai and Abu Dhabi could be blown up if the UAE gets into the war,” Sachs said, adding that these cities are “tourist destinations” rather than fortified defence zones. He argued that entering a war could undermine the very economic model that has driven the UAE’s global appeal.

UAE willing to join the war?

Sachs’ remarks come amid reports that the UAE has signalled its willingness to join a multinational maritime task force aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. According to a Financial Times report, the proposed coalition, backed by the United States, is intended to ensure safe passage of commercial vessels through the Gulf.

Sachs described the UAE’s approach as a “fundamental miscalculation”, particularly in the context of its earlier decision to sign the Abraham Accords and deepen ties with Washington.

‘Enough, protect yourself’

He urged Gulf countries to prioritise their own security rather than rely heavily on external powers.

“I don’t want to be misunderstood, but the naivete of announcing that we’re going to join this effort…and continue to commit massive investments into the United States — come on. Enough. Protect yourself,” he said. Sachs further said, “Understand the situation. You think that doubling down on a losing proposition is really the right way to proceed at this point, but that’s exactly what they’re doing.”

The warning comes against the backdrop of repeated statements from Iran cautioning regional countries against allowing the US to use military bases on their soil for operations. Tehran has said that any country facilitating such actions could face retaliatory consequences.