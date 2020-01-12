Donald Trump remembers late Sultan Qaboos of Oman as ‘friend to all’

Donald Trump remembers late Sultan Qaboos of Oman.

US President Donald Trump expressed his condolences Saturday over the death of Sultan Qaboos of Oman, calling him a friend to America who worked for peace in the Middle East.

“As the longest-serving leader in the Middle East, Sultan Qaboos brought peace and prosperity to his country and was a friend to all,” Trump said in a statement as he joined other world leaders in remembering the ruler, whose death was reported earlier Saturday.

“His unprecedented efforts to engage in dialogue and achieve peace in the region showed us the importance of listening to all viewpoints. Sultan Qaboos was a true partner and friend to the United States, working with nine different American presidents,” Trump said.

Qaboos, the longest-serving leader of the modern Arab world, came to power in 1970 when he deposed his father in a palace coup. He passed away on Friday. His death came after a long illness and he was believed to be suffering from colon cancer. The late sultan, who was unmarried and had no children, left no apparent heir.