At least 3 people stabbed near New York synagogue, say reports

Multiple people were stabbed on Saturday night in a house close to a synagogue in Monsey, New York, according to local media reports. At least three people were stabbed just before 10 p.m. near a synagogue on Forshay Road in Monsey, tweeted Steve Lieberman, a reporter with The Journal News in Rockland County. Local police were conducting a search of the area, Lieberman said.
It was not clear if anyone was killed. The Ramapo Police Department did not immediately to comment on the situation. Monsey is about 30 miles (48 km) north of New York City.
