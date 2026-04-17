When Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) walk out at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, April 18, 2026, for their home fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC), they will be sporting a green kit and not their traditional red. Notably, this will be 16th edition of the franchise’s ‘Go Green’ initiative, a campaign that has evolved from a marketing gimmick into a cornerstone of the team’s sustainability balance sheet.

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The Recycled Kit: The 2026 green jerseys are manufactured by PUMA using 100% recycled stadium waste and technical textiles. This also aligns with Budget 2026’s emphasis on the circular economy in manufacturing.

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The Valuation of ‘Green’: RCB remains the only carbon-neutral T20 franchise in the world. By integrating environmental goals into their operations (lake restoration, waste segregation), they have unlocked a unique sponsorship tier, attracting eco-conscious partners like Sun Pharma and Nothing Smartphones.

Direct Fan Revenue: The Go Green merchandise is a high-margin vertical. Authentic green jerseys are retailing at Rs 5,499, while replicas are priced at ₹2,299, tapping into the Gen Z fan base that prioritizes ethical consumption.

The ‘Go Green’ Rituals

Since its inception in 2011, the initiative has introduced several symbolic and operational changes to the matchday experience:

The Captain’s Gift: During the toss, the RCB skipper (Rajat Patidar) will present a sapling to the DC captain, symbolising a commitment to reforestation.

Infrastructure Push: The franchise has used its influence to restore over 44 acres of lakes in South Bengaluru.

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The #RCBEverywhere Campaign: This year, PUMA and RCB have launched a UGC (User Generated Content) campaign, encouraging fans to take the new green jersey to “unexpected locations” globally, further boosting the kit’s secondary market value.