The Indian Premier League (IPL) has never followed textbook economics but the 2026 season is taking things to another level. Even as big teams like Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) struggle on the points table, the seats at the stadium are going full, highlighting a clear disconnect between performance and demand. This growing demand also reflects on the ticket prices.

In Delhi, for instance, a Rs 2,200 ticket is being resold for over Rs 10,000. At this point, fans aren’t just paying for cricket, they are paying to be part of a cultural event that feels increasingly scarce.

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Traditional sports economics treats high prices as a barrier. In Bengaluru this season, they have become a signal of demand.

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RCB’s strong start, four wins in their first six games, has turned the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium into some of the hottest ticketed real estate in the IPL. Prices currently range from Rs 3,750 to as high as Rs 65,800, yet demand hasn’t slowed.

Tickets for their April 24 clash against Gujarat Titans were snapped up in under 15 minutes. On resale platforms, mid-tier seats are now going for over Rs 15,000, with markups touching 200%.

What is driving this surge is a clear shift in fan behaviour. It is not just about watching big names anymore, it is about being part of a season that feels special. For RCB fans, this could finally be the year and that belief is pushing demand and prices to new highs.

The hidden market driving prices higher

While tickets are officially sold through platforms like BookMyShow and District, the actual pricing story plays out in the resale market.

A large chunk of tickets for high-profile matches is reserved under corporate quotas and pre-sale offers. These often make their way to resale platforms within minutes of matches being declared “sold out,” pushing prices significantly higher.

In Delhi, mid-range tickets are reportedly being sold at up to five times their original value, while hospitality boxes for premium games are starting at Rs 65,000. The surge is being fuelled by a mix of limited supply and a growing “last chance to watch” sentiment around veteran players.

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The introduction of dynamic pricing since 2024 has only added to the trend. Matches involving teams like CSK or RCB are seeing base ticket prices rise by 30-50% compared to less high-profile fixtures.

What’s emerging is a shift in how IPL is consumed. For fans, attending a match is no longer just about sport, it’s a premium, almost luxury experience. As one fan in Delhi put it, paying extra for a ticket felt justified simply because it might be the last opportunity to watch some of the veteran players play live.

The real product for fans buying tickets is access to stars. As long as that demand exists, fans will keep paying top price, regardless of where their team stands in the IPL points table.