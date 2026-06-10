When football’s transfer window opens, the spotlight usually falls on players.

The debate revolves around transfer fees, wage bills and the escalating cost of assembling a title-winning squad. Yet some of the most consequential deals in modern football involve individuals who never touch the ball.

Managers.

The financial value attached to elite coaches has risen so sharply over the past decade that Europe’s biggest clubs increasingly treat them less like employees and more like chief executives tasked with protecting billion-euro enterprises.

The reported move by Jose Mourinho back into the managerial spotlight is the latest reminder of a broader trend reshaping football’s economics: leadership has become one of the sport’s most expensive assets.

The rise of football’s executive class

Elite football managers now command salaries that would place them among the highest-paid executives in many industries.

At the top of the ladder sits Diego Simeone, whose compensation at Atletico Madrid has been widely reported at more than €30 million annually (₹3,29,83,20,000).

Pep Guardiola, the architect of Manchester City’s domestic dominance, is reported to earn around £20 million a year (approximately ₹2,55,02,22,000), while Mikel Arteta has emerged among the Premier League’s highest earners after transforming Arsenal into title contenders.

These figures are no longer outliers.

They reflect a growing belief among football’s elite that managerial leadership can be as valuable as star players.

The rationale is straightforward. A world-class manager influences recruitment, squad development, tactical identity, media relations and dressing-room culture. More importantly, he helps protect revenues worth hundreds of millions of euros.

Why clubs are willing to pay so much

To understand the economics, it helps to look beyond the touchline.

Modern football clubs are complex businesses. Their revenues depend on broadcasting contracts, sponsorship agreements, commercial partnerships, ticket sales and success in continental competitions.

For clubs operating at the top end of the market, a single disappointing season can carry a significant financial cost.

Failure to qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League can result in the loss of tens of millions of euros in prize money, broadcasting income and commercial bonuses.

Against that backdrop, a manager earning €15 million or €20 million annually begins to look less like an extravagance and more like an insurance policy. The cost of leadership is often far smaller than the cost of failure.

Managing billion-euro assets

The comparison with corporate chief executives becomes even clearer when considering the assets under a manager’s control.

According to Transfermarkt estimates, the squad of Real Madrid is valued at well over €1 billion.

That figure encompasses some of football’s most valuable players, including Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham. The manager’s role extends far beyond selecting a starting XI.

He is expected to maintain harmony among highly paid stars, maximise player performance, protect transfer investments and ensure that valuable assets do not lose market value through poor form or internal discord.

In business terms, few executives are entrusted with a portfolio worth as much.

The cost of hiring and firing

Football’s treatment of managers increasingly resembles the corporate world in another respect: the cost of recruitment and dismissal.

Top clubs have become willing to pay substantial sums to release managers from existing contracts, effectively paying transfer fees for leadership talent. Equally notable are the severance arrangements.

Managers dismissed before the end of their contracts are often entitled to compensation packages running into millions. Over the course of his career, Mourinho has become synonymous with such payouts, receiving significant settlements following exits from several high-profile jobs across Europe.

These costs, once considered extraordinary, are now factored into the financial planning of many elite clubs.

For owners chasing trophies and Champions League qualification, replacing a manager is often viewed as an expensive but necessary business decision.

More than a coach

The image of the football manager remains rooted in tactics boards, training sessions and post-match interviews. The reality is far more expansive.

Elite managers now oversee sporting operations that rival large corporations in scale and complexity. They manage global brands, lead teams of specialists, influence multi-million-euro investment decisions and operate under intense scrutiny from supporters, sponsors and shareholders alike.

Their performance affects not only results on the pitch but also the financial health of the organisation. That explains why clubs continue to pay a premium for proven leaders.

In modern football, the manager is no longer merely the coach standing in the technical area. He is the executive responsible for protecting a club’s most valuable assets and its most important revenue streams. The title may still be “manager”. The job increasingly resembles that of a CEO.