While the BCCI Naman Awards celebrated a historic season of Indian cricket, the absence of the nation’s two biggest sports icons, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, was the most discussed topic among fans. They clearly missed their presence and flooded the social media posts on Ro-Ko’s absence.

Take a look at some of the social media reactions here:

🚨 CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 WINNING TEAM IS FELICITATED BY BCCI AT BCCI NAMAN AWARD CEREMONY 2025-26 🚨



– This team is incomplete without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma 🥹♥️pic.twitter.com/QzULEEPkqX — Yajurv Rathod | Cricket 🏏 (@Yajurv05) March 15, 2026

The 2025 Champions Trophy winning team was honored at the BCCI Naman awards ceremony.🇮🇳❤️



but due to some reasons, team captain Rohit Sharma was not present at the event with the team.🥺 pic.twitter.com/WGw0I4Nk9f — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 15, 2026

Life was good back then when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli used to attend the BCCI Naman Awards.🥹 pic.twitter.com/DjqQrMRxOI — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) March 15, 2026

🚨 2025 CHAMPIONS TROPHY WINNING TEAM INDIA !! 🚨



BCCI honoured all team India winning players in BCCI Naman awards at Delhi 🏆



— It's first time when ICC winning captain didn't attend the BCCI Naman awards program 💔



No Rohit – Virat Kohli



pic.twitter.com/V90sT9haua — Kiara (@crickiara) March 15, 2026

Notably, the 2024-25 season awards heavily featured performances in Test and T20 matches, where Shubman Gill (Test/ODI Captain) and Suryakumar Yadav (T20I Captain) led the charge. Even though it was Rohit who was the captain of the ICC Champions Trophy winning team with Kohli on the side, both gave the award night a miss.

BCCI Naman Awards 2026 — Headline Awards

Part 1 of 2 BCCI Naman Awards 2026 International &

Headline Winners New Delhi · Season 2024–25 International Awards Polly Umrigar Award — Best Int’l Cricketer (Men) Shubman Gill 983 runs in 9 Tests · 2nd Polly Umrigar win Best Int’l Cricketer (Women) Smriti Mandhana 434 runs in ODI WC · 5th time winner Best Int’l Debut (Men) Harshit Rana Best Int’l Debut (Women) N Sree Charani Highest Wickets in ODIs (Women) Deepti Sharma Highest Run Getter in ODIs (Women) Smriti Mandhana Lifetime Achievement Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award Roger Binny 1983 WC highest wicket-taker · Former BCCI President Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award Rahul Dravid 24,000+ int’l runs · Coached T20 WC 2024 winners BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award — Women Mithali Raj 7805 ODI runs · Highest scorer in women’s ODIs ICC Trophy-Winning Teams Felicitated Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 Women’s U19 World Cup 2025 Express InfoGenIE

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Kohli is managing his schedule ahead of the RCB Unbox event likely on March 20 or 22 and the team’s opening fixture

Moreover, the duo also wants to spend as much time as possible with their family in this stage of their careers.

“Once I am done, I will be gone, you won’t see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that’s the only thing that keeps me going,” Kohli had said in an old interview shared by RCB on their social media. He chooses to stay with his family in the United Kingdom, when not playing cricket.

BCCI Naman Awards 2026 — Domestic Awards

Part 2 of 2 BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Domestic Award Winners New Delhi · Season 2024–25 Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy — Women Best Woman Cricketer — Sr Domestic One Day Shafali Verma Haryana Best Woman Cricketer — Jr Domestic Ira Jadhav Mumbai Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy — U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker — Elite Group Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan Madhya Pradesh Highest Wicket-Taker — Plate Group Kishan Sarkar Tripura Highest Run Getter — Elite Group Shanthanu Singh Uttar Pradesh Highest Run Getter — Plate Group Pritam Raj Bihar M.A. Chidambaram Trophy — U19 Cooch Behar Highest Wicket-Taker — Elite Group Hemchudeshan J Tamil Nadu Highest Wicket-Taker — Plate Group Arkajit Roy Tripura Highest Run Getter — Elite Group Nitya J Pandya Baroda Highest Run Getter — Plate Group Ragavan Ramamoorthy Pondicherry M.A. Chidambaram Trophy — U23 Col. C K Nayudu Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker — Elite Group Vicky Ostwal Maharashtra Highest Wicket-Taker — Plate Group Dipjyoti Saikia Assam Highest Run Getter — Elite Group Macneil H N Karnataka Highest Run Getter — Plate Group R Jashwanth Shreeram Pondicherry Madhavrao Scindia Award — Ranji Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker — Elite Group Harsh Dubey Vidarbha Highest Wicket-Taker — Plate Group Suchith J Nagaland Highest Run Getter — Elite Group Y V Rathod Vidarbha Highest Run Getter — Plate Group Snehal Kauthankar Goa Lala Amarnath Award — Best All-Rounder Best All-Rounder — Domestic Limited-Overs Ayush Mhatre Mumbai Best All-Rounder — Ranji Trophy Harsh Dubey Vidarbha Special Awards Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments Mumbai Cricket Association Best Umpire in Domestic Cricket 2023–24 Ulhas Gandhe Vidarbha Cricket Association Express InfoGenIE

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Kohli, meanwhile, is managing his schedule ahead of the RCB Unbox event likely March 20 and 22 and the team’s opening fixtures.

Meanwhile, the duo also wants to spend as much time as possible with their family in the latter stage of their careers.

“Once I am done, I will be gone, you won’t see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that’s the only thing that keeps me going,” Kohli had said in an old interview shared by RCB on their social media. He chooses to stay with his family in the United Kingdom, when not playing cricket.

"I wanna give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going" 🤌



Virat's emotional but promising words while talking at the @qatarairways Royal Gala Dinner. 🗣️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/htDczGQpNf — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 15, 2024

Kohli was not present at the venue for India’s T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad. Rohit watched from the stands as the tournament’s official ambassador. Kohli also did not attend the wedding of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun in Mumbai either.

Rohit, in the meantime, was seen enjoying a family vacation in the Maldives, immediately after the T20 World Cup.

Neither the board nor the players have issued an official statement regarding their absence.

The transition milestone

The 2026 awards marked a symbolic passing of the baton. While Shubman Gill won the Polly Umrigar Award (Men’s International Cricketer of the Year) for the second time, Smriti Mandhana equalled Kohli’s record of five titles.