While the BCCI Naman Awards celebrated a historic season of Indian cricket, the absence of the nation’s two biggest sports icons, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, was the most discussed topic among fans. They clearly missed their presence and flooded the social media posts on Ro-Ko’s absence.

Take a look at some of the social media reactions here:

Notably, the 2024-25 season awards heavily featured performances in Test and T20 matches, where Shubman Gill (Test/ODI Captain) and Suryakumar Yadav (T20I Captain) led the charge. Even though it was Rohit who was the captain of the ICC Champions Trophy winning team with Kohli on the side, both gave the award night a miss.

BCCI Naman Awards 2026 — Headline Awards
Part 1 of 2
BCCI Naman Awards 2026
International &
Headline Winners
New Delhi · Season 2024–25
International Awards
Polly Umrigar Award — Best Int’l Cricketer (Men)
Shubman Gill
983 runs in 9 Tests · 2nd Polly Umrigar win
Best Int’l Cricketer (Women)
Smriti Mandhana
434 runs in ODI WC · 5th time winner
Best Int’l Debut (Men)
Harshit Rana
Best Int’l Debut (Women)
N Sree Charani
Highest Wickets in ODIs (Women)
Deepti Sharma
Highest Run Getter in ODIs (Women)
Smriti Mandhana
Lifetime Achievement
Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award
Roger Binny
1983 WC highest wicket-taker · Former BCCI President
Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award
Rahul Dravid
24,000+ int’l runs · Coached T20 WC 2024 winners
BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award — Women
Mithali Raj
7805 ODI runs · Highest scorer in women’s ODIs
ICC Trophy-Winning Teams Felicitated
Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
Men’s Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s ODI World Cup 2025
Men’s U19 World Cup 2026
Women’s U19 World Cup 2025
Part 1 of 2 · Domestic awards in Part 2
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Kohli is managing his schedule ahead of the RCB Unbox event likely on March 20 or 22 and the team’s opening fixture

Moreover, the duo also wants to spend as much time as possible with their family in this stage of their careers.

“Once I am done, I will be gone, you won’t see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that’s the only thing that keeps me going,” Kohli had said in an old interview shared by RCB on their social media. He chooses to stay with his family in the United Kingdom, when not playing cricket.

BCCI Naman Awards 2026 — Domestic Awards
Part 2 of 2
BCCI Naman Awards 2026
Domestic Award Winners
New Delhi · Season 2024–25
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy — Women
Best Woman Cricketer — Sr Domestic One Day
Shafali Verma
Haryana
Best Woman Cricketer — Jr Domestic
Ira Jadhav
Mumbai
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy — U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy
Highest Wicket-Taker — Elite Group
Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan
Madhya Pradesh
Highest Wicket-Taker — Plate Group
Kishan Sarkar
Tripura
Highest Run Getter — Elite Group
Shanthanu Singh
Uttar Pradesh
Highest Run Getter — Plate Group
Pritam Raj
Bihar
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy — U19 Cooch Behar
Highest Wicket-Taker — Elite Group
Hemchudeshan J
Tamil Nadu
Highest Wicket-Taker — Plate Group
Arkajit Roy
Tripura
Highest Run Getter — Elite Group
Nitya J Pandya
Baroda
Highest Run Getter — Plate Group
Ragavan Ramamoorthy
Pondicherry
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy — U23 Col. C K Nayudu Trophy
Highest Wicket-Taker — Elite Group
Vicky Ostwal
Maharashtra
Highest Wicket-Taker — Plate Group
Dipjyoti Saikia
Assam
Highest Run Getter — Elite Group
Macneil H N
Karnataka
Highest Run Getter — Plate Group
R Jashwanth Shreeram
Pondicherry
Madhavrao Scindia Award — Ranji Trophy
Highest Wicket-Taker — Elite Group
Harsh Dubey
Vidarbha
Highest Wicket-Taker — Plate Group
Suchith J
Nagaland
Highest Run Getter — Elite Group
Y V Rathod
Vidarbha
Highest Run Getter — Plate Group
Snehal Kauthankar
Goa
Lala Amarnath Award — Best All-Rounder
Best All-Rounder — Domestic Limited-Overs
Ayush Mhatre
Mumbai
Best All-Rounder — Ranji Trophy
Harsh Dubey
Vidarbha
Special Awards
Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments
Mumbai Cricket Association
Best Umpire in Domestic Cricket 2023–24
Ulhas Gandhe
Vidarbha Cricket Association
Part 2 of 2 · International awards in Part 1
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Kohli, meanwhile, is managing his schedule ahead of the RCB Unbox event likely March 20 and 22 and the team’s opening fixtures.

Meanwhile, the duo also wants to spend as much time as possible with their family in the latter stage of their careers.

“Once I am done, I will be gone, you won’t see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that’s the only thing that keeps me going,” Kohli had said in an old interview shared by RCB on their social media. He chooses to stay with his family in the United Kingdom, when not playing cricket.

Kohli was not present at the venue for India’s T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad. Rohit watched from the stands as the tournament’s official ambassador. Kohli also did not attend the wedding of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun in Mumbai either.

Rohit, in the meantime, was seen enjoying a family vacation in the Maldives, immediately after the T20 World Cup.

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Neither the board nor the players have issued an official statement regarding their absence.

The transition milestone

The 2026 awards marked a symbolic passing of the baton. While Shubman Gill won the Polly Umrigar Award (Men’s International Cricketer of the Year) for the second time, Smriti Mandhana equalled Kohli’s record of five titles.