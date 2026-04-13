Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 faceoff at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 12, 2026) at Wankhede Stadium. The highlight of the match, however, was the brief interaction between the two legends of Indian great who were at the opposite ends in this match- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Rivals on paper, brothers at heart

When Virat Kohli came out to open for RCB, he noticed Rohit Sharma standing just behind him. Kohli paused for a moment walked up to Rohit and they shared a few words along with a smile.

It showed that despite their big rivalry in the IPL there is strong friendship and respect between the two legends. It was a simple moment but one fans will remember for a long time.

In the match RCB captain Rajat Patidar along with Phil Salt and Kohli played brilliant innings and scored half-centuries.

🔴 RO-KO MOMENT AT RCB VS MI MATCH😍



Virat Kohli was walking with his head down, but Rohit Sharma called out to him, and Virat immediately ran towards Rohit.❤️🫂



Brothers at Wankhade🔥



pic.twitter.com/J8PLyCBwVv — Sam (@Cricsam01) April 12, 2026

Record-breaking fireworks in Mumbai

The defending champions RCB put up a huge total of 240/4 which is the second-highest score of the season.

Salt played an explosive knock of 78 runs off just 36 balls hitting six fours and six sixes. Kohli supported him well with a steady 50 runs off 38 balls. Together they added 120 runs for the first wicket giving Royal Challengers Bengaluru a great start.

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While chasing such a big score Mumbai Indians tried to stay in the game by playing aggressive shots in the middle overs. But the pressure of the huge target kept increasing and RCB bowlers picked up important wickets at the right moments.

RCB seal a 18-run victory

In the end, Royal Challengers Bengaluru stayed calm and won the match by 18 runs against Mumbai Indians. It was a strong team effort with both batting and bowling working perfectly when needed.

This win helps RCB move up in the points table and also shows other teams how strong they are. With players like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt performing well, RCB looks like a strong contender for the title again this season.

Their confidence is clearly growing with each match, and the team looks well-balanced in all departments. If they continue this form and maintain consistency, RCB could once again dominate the tournament and stay among the top teams throughout the season.