Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati on Friday (April 10). However, more than the match result itself, it is Virat Kohli‘s gesture towards Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) 15-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, that is making all the noise.

Despite his side suffering their first defeat of the season, Kohli took time after the match to mentor and appreciate the youngster who had just dismantled his team’s bowling attack.

Kohli’s ‘special’ message for Suryavanshi

The highlight of the night came when Kohli was seen sharing technical advice with the Samastipur-born batter. At the end of the interaction, the legendary Indian batter signed Suryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals cap with a simple yet powerful four-word message.

“Dear Vaibhav, well done.”

A job well done with a long road ahead! 💗 pic.twitter.com/tymVTrdeqK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 11, 2026

A record-breaking night for the teenager

The gesture followed one of the most explosive batting displays in IPL 2026. Opening the chase for Rajasthan, Suryavanshi:

Equalised the record for the fastest fifty of the season, reaching the milestone in just 15 balls.

Smashed 78 runs off 26 deliveries, striking at a staggering 300.

Topped the run-scoring charts to officially become the youngest-ever holder of the Orange Cap (200 runs in 4 matches).

Passing the torch

Interestingly, it was Kohli who eventually ended the teenager’s carnage, taking a sharp catch at long-on off the bowling of Krunal Pandya. However, the on-field rivalry quickly turned into a masterclass off it.

For Suryavanshi, who has frequently cited Kohli as his idol, receiving the signed souvenir was the perfect finish to a historic night.

Match-winners, each and every one of them! 💗 pic.twitter.com/xEN4a8Mcvf — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 11, 2026

“To have Virat bhaiya sign my cap and encourage me is a dream come true,” the youngster said at the post-match presentation.

With this 6-wicket win, Rajasthan Royals remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament, while Kohli’s gesture ensures that the focus remains as much on sportsmanship as it does on the scoreboard.