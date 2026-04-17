While his form on the pitch remains a matter of national debate, Virat Kohli’s activity off it is currently providing the internet with its biggest viral moment of the week. The former India captain has once again found himself at the centre of a social media storm after eagle-eyed fans spotted his “like” on a recent picture posted by popular German-South African vlogger LizLaz.

The interaction has triggered a wave of nostalgia and humor across platforms, as fans wait to see if a formal clarification is on the horizon.

Fans were quick to spot a Virat Kohli ‘like’ on this post

Virat Kohli liked a photo of an influencer (by mistake obviously)



Yuzvendra Chahal commented "Algorithm" on that post. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IdxX4kbiZY — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) April 17, 2026

Virat Kohli liked her instagram post. She is not even British, she is German.😭 pic.twitter.com/OnM3ipm41M — Rupesh Kumar (@drona_17) April 16, 2026

When Kohli had blamed the ‘algorithm’

This isn’t the first time Kohli’s scrolling habits have made headlines. In 2025, the cricketer broke the internet when he liked a picture of actor Avneet Kaur. What made that incident legendary was not the like itself but Kohli’s surprisingly formal explanation that followed on his Instagram Stories.

“I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” he had shared on his Instagram story.

No response from Kohli yet

As of now, Kohli has not yet reacted to the viral news. Whether this was another “mistaken interaction while clearing the feed” or simply a case of an athlete appreciating a travel vlogger’s content remains to be seen.

RCB with 4 out of 5 wins in IPL 2026

On the cricketing front, Kohli is currently with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru who are off to a terrific start this season. The defending champions have already won 4 out of 5 matches and are looking like a strong contender to enter the Playoffs yet again.

Kohli himself has been their leading run getter while battling knee injury and flu. However, he hasn’t missed any game and remains match fit. RCB will take on Delhi Capitals in an afternoon game on Saturday (April 18).