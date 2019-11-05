Virat Kohli tweets a heartfelt message for younger self on his 31st birthday

Virat Kohli turns 31 as he spends time off from cricket. (Image Credit: Virat Kohli Twitter)

Virat Kohli Birthday: Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday and the Indian skipper took to Twitter to thank his fans for all the love and blessings that they shower on him. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been on a break from cricket and is vacationing in Bhutan with his wife Anushka Sharma. He has been rested for the ongoing three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. On his 31st birthday, Kohli took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt post for his younger self.

In the post, Virat Kohli wrote, “What I will tell you is that life has big things in store for you Virat. But you need to be ready for each and every opportunity that comes your way. Grab it when it comes. And never take anything for granted. You will fail. Everyone does. Just promise yourself that you’ll never forget to rise. And if at first, you don’t, try again”.

My journey and life’s lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. ???? #NoteToSelf pic.twitter.com/qwoEiknBvA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019

What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart. ????????❤ pic.twitter.com/ww8HfE7o4Z — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019

Virat Kohli has been applauded by many for his determination and hunger that he shows on the field which has helped him scale great heights in his career. Virat is currently the number 1 ranked batsman in the ODI format with 895 points in the ICC rankings. He is also the most successful Test match captain for India with 28 wins under his belt.

Kohli will be back for the Test series against Bangladesh which begins on November 14. The first Test will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The second Test match of the series will be a day and night Test match which will be played at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens.