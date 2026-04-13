The absence of the teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) starting XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has raised eyebrows across the cricketing world. After his record-breaking 78 off 32 balls against RCB, the 15-year-old was expected to be the first name on the team sheet.

However, a closer look at the team list reveals that his omission isn’t a “dropping,” but a calculated tactical maneuver by captain Riyan Parag.

What does Suryavanshi’s absence mean?

Sooryavanshi has been named as one of the five substitutes for tonight’s clash. Since RR won the toss and elected to bowl first, the coaching staff has opted for a bowling-heavy starting XI to exploit the early pace of Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger.

By keeping Suryavanshi as the primary Impact Sub option, RR can bring him in during the second innings to open the chase alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

This allows RR to field an extra specialist bowler (Tushar Deshpande) in the first innings without compromising on the explosive batting power Sooryavanshi provides at the top of the order.

The Playing XI Balance

With the debut of South African prodigy Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the middle order, RR’s batting lineup looks incredibly deep. The strategy tonight appears to be:

Use a 6-man bowling attack to silence the dangerous Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

Unleash the Suryavanshi. Swap a bowler for the left-handed opener at the start of the chase to hunt down whatever target SRH set.

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Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel

Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande