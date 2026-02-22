For any other team in the T20 World Cup, the path to the knockouts is a straight line. For India, it is a complex logistical and geopolitical equation. Despite being the primary co-host, Team India still does not know if their potential semi-final will be played under the lights of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai or across the Palk Strait at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

This venue suspense is not just a headache for fans planning travel; it is a high-stakes calculation for broadcasters and the ICC, dictated by the ‘hybrid model’ agreement that has governed Indo-Pak cricket since the 2025 Champions Trophy.

India’s semi-final venue suspense: The ‘ghost’ of the hybrid model

The uncertainty stems from a specific ICC-brokered mandate: Pakistan will not play any matches on Indian soil. While India’s Super 8 fixtures are locked into Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi, the knockout stage features a flexible venue trigger.

The suspense boils down to what is often dubbed as the ‘Mother of All Battles’: A potential India vs Pakistan Semi-Final.

Potential semi-final scenarios

The Mumbai Default (Scenario A): If India qualifies for the semi-finals and their opponent is any team except Pakistan, they are pre-slotted to play Semi-Final 2 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on March 5.

The Colombo Shift (Scenario B): If India and Pakistan both qualify in a manner that forces a head-to-head semi-final (e.g., India tops Group 1 and Pakistan finishes 2nd in Group 2), the match cannot be held in India. In this case, India would be forced to travel to Colombo for the match on March 4.

The ‘Holi’ factor and broadcaster anxiety

For JioStar, the venue shift represents a significant scheduling challenge. Should the semi-final move to Colombo on March 4, it would coincide with Holi, a major public holiday in India.

While a holiday usually guarantees record-breaking digital concurrency, the logistical shift from Mumbai to Colombo disrupts high-value on-ground activations. Industry sources suggest the difference in local ad-revenue potential between a home semi-final in Mumbai and a neutral-venue clash in Colombo is estimated at nearly ₹250 crore in lost ground-sponsorship and premium hospitality sales.

The Ahmedabad final at risk?

The suspense doesn’t end at the semi-finals. Per the ICC’s contingency plan, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the scheduled venue for the March 8 Final. However, if Pakistan reaches the title clash, the final itself will be uprooted and moved to the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

For the first time in World Cup history, the primary host nation could potentially watch a final they are co-hosting take place in a different country, simply because of their opponent.