Sunrisers Hyderabad and its owner Kavya Maran seem to be pulling one controversy after another. After signing up Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed in the Hundred auction and riling up a lot of Indians while doing that, the franchise and its owner, who is also the CEO of SUN TV group of companies, chose to hit Chennai Super Kings. They filed a legal case against the one of the most famous franchises in world cricket.

Why did Sun TV filed case against CSK?

On March 1, CSK released a promotional video on Instagram, X, YouTube and Facebook to launch their IPL 2026 jersey, featuring MS Dhoni‘s arrival at the team camp. The social media team, channeling the moment’s drama, dropped the Hukum track from Rajinikanth’s blockbuster Jailer over the visuals. It was slick. It was viral. It was also, allegedly, illegal.

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Sun Pictures — the film production arm of Sun TV Network and the official producer of Jailer, Jailer 2 and Coolie — holds the copyright to all three films’ audio tracks, background scores and dialogues. CSK had obtained no license to use any of it.

What Sun TV wants from CSK?

Sun TV has filed a civil suit naming not just Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, but also three of its officials — CEO Kasi Viswanathan, Head of Finance Avinash Sridharan and Head of Content Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan as defendants. The company is seeking a permanent injunction, Rs 1 crore in damages, and a full disclosure of revenues generated through the promotional campaign.

CSK vs SRH: Where does the case stand now?

CSK blinked first. Senior advocate PS Raman, appearing for CSK, told Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy that the songs had already been removed from all promotional content and would not be used again without a proper license. The court directed CSK to file a formal affidavit confirming this and adjourned the hearing to March 16.