Steve Bucknor accepts his incorrect decisions against Sachin Tendulkar, says ‘those were mistakes’

Steve Bucknor accepts ‘mistakes’: Umpire Steve Bucknor, of the infamous Bucknor-Benson umpiring duo that was in the eye of the storm during the controversial 2008 Sydney Test between India and Australia, has been accused by many cricket fans in his umpiring career, but it was a couple of his decisions against Sachin Tendulkar that still haunt him. Recalling those two occasions when he had judged the batting legend out, Bucknor said that such judgments live with the umpires and their careers could be massively hit due to such instances. However, Bucknor, who was considered among the top umpires in the 2000s, said that in his view no umpire would want to do a wrong thing and that error in judgment is a psrt of the human behavior.

“Tendulkar was given out on two different occasions when those were mistakes. I do not think any umpire would want to do a wrong thing. It lives with him and his future could be jeopardised,” Bucknor said on Mason and Guests radio programme.

One of the two mistakes that Bucknor has pointed out as his mistakes were the decisions to give Sachin out LBW against Australia at the Gabba in 2003 while the other error being the caught-behind decision against Pakistan.

At the Gabba in 2003, Tendulkar had left a Jason Gillespie’s delivery that had pitched outside the off stump. Tendulkar may have misjudged the movement of the ball, but given Gabba’s reputation of being a bouncy pitch, it was not criminal of Sachin to have left the delivery. The ball jagged back and hit Tendulkar’s pad and after an appeal, Bucknor nodded in his typical manner and raised his finger to send Tendulkar back to the pavilion.

In 2005, Tendulkar was given out caught behind off the bowling of Abdul Razzaq. He was well settled at the crease when Bucknor adjudged him out while the replay clearly indicated that there was a gap between his bat and the ball. Bucknor, however, has blamed his inability to hear the sound properly and said that “at the Eden Gardens, if India is batting, you hear nothing.”

Like Bucknor says, to err is human, but when that error in judgment leaves an enormous impact on the outcome of the game you are adjudicating, it can tarnish your reputation permanently.