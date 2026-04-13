As Match 21 of IPL 2026 gets closer, all eyes are on the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. On Monday, April 13, a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the table-topping Rajasthan Royals (RR) in what promises to be a high-voltage contest.

The RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in sensational form, scoring 200 runs in just four innings at a strike rate of 266. Ravi Bishnoi has been equally impressive, picking up nine wickets in just four innings and is the current Purple Cap holder at second position.

SRH, on the other hand, have not had the best of starts and are struggling with only one win in four games. Their openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head showed some muscle in the previous game. However, the middle and lower orders have disappointed repeatedly. Without their regular skipper Pat Cummins, the side looks short of plans.

As the match is set to be played on Monday April 13, one question is on everyone’s mind: who will win? To get an idea, we asked different Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots, including ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude for their predictions. All three models have given the edge to Rajasthan Royals.

SRH vs RR AI Prediction: Gemini favours RR, says win probability is 57%

Google Gemini: The Form Guide

Gemini gives RR a 57% chance of winning, citing their unbeaten run and superior squad balance across all departments. RR’s unbeaten record of four wins from four matches reflects consistent performances across departments, with the batting lineup led by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel showing remarkable depth and adaptability.

Gemini also points to SRH’s bowling vulnerability as a key factor, noting that without Pat Cummins, Hyderabad’s death bowling lacks the discipline needed to defend totals on this ground. Sooryavanshi’s explosive powerplay hitting could set up a match-winning total that SRH’s attack simply cannot contain.

SRH vs RR AI Prediction: ChatGPT predicts SRH win probability 52%

ChatGPT: The Home Advantage Case

ChatGPT gives a more balanced prediction and is the only model to back SRH, giving them a narrow 52% chance of winning. The reasoning centres squarely on home advantage and the “Travishek” factor. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma’s destructive opening combination has terrorised bowlers across seasons, and on the batting paradise of Uppal, they are capable of winning the match on their own inside the first six overs.

ChatGPT also highlights the dew factor as a significant variable — dew sets in heavily during the second innings at Uppal, making the ball difficult to grip for bowlers, which considerably eases the chase. Teams winning the toss almost always choose to bowl first here. If SRH win the toss, field, and post a total in the powerplay, ChatGPT believes home advantage could be the deciding factor.

SRH vs RR Claude AI Prediction: Claude Predicts RR to win, probability 63%

Claude: The Bowling Balance Analyst

Claude is the most confident of the three, giving RR a 63% chance of winning. The core argument is simple: RR’s bowling attack is superior in every phase. Jofra Archer brings express pace in the powerplay, Ravi Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja control the middle overs, and Nandre Burger has been lethal at the death — a more rounded attack than what SRH can field without Cummins.

Claude also flags the psychological edge that RR carry into this game. SRH’s over-reliance on individual brilliance lacks the structural discipline RR demonstrates, and RR’s psychological edge from recent dominant performances outweighs SRH’s historical head-to-head advantage.

AI Match Winner Predictions: Gemini vs ChatGPT vs Claude

AI Model Predicted Winner Probability Key Insight Google Gemini Rajasthan Royals 57% Cites RR’s unbeaten form, batting depth and SRH’s bowling frailty without Cummins. ChatGPT Sunrisers Hyderabad 52% Backs SRH’s home advantage, the “Travishek” powerplay threat and heavy dew factor. Claude Rajasthan Royals 63% Points to RR’s superior bowling across all phases as the decisive edge.

Final Winner Prediction

While ChatGPT makes a case for SRH riding home advantage and the dew factor, both Gemini and Claude back Rajasthan Royals to extend their unbeaten run. On average, the models give RR around a 60% chance of winning tonight’s clash in Hyderabad.