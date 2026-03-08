There was a time when Indian cricket fans prayed for one moment. Just one. The 1983 win at Lord’s felt like lightning in a bottle. Kapil Dev running backwards, that catch, and a nation that did not quite understand what it had witnessed.

Then 2007 happened. MS Dhoni‘s young boys in Johannesburg, hair flying, nerves of steel, and a format nobody took seriously back home. Four years later, 2011 arrived. Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium. Dhoni’s six. Tears everywhere.

We thought this was the beginning of something permanent. The world at our feet, we told each other. The golden age was here.

We were half right. It was golden, but it was brief. The 2013 Champions Trophy in England felt like confirmation. Dhoni with that smile, holding that trophy, the last ICC silverware he would lift as captain. Then the door slammed shut. And it stayed shut for ten years.

Ten years. Say it slowly. Ten years of watching other teams lift trophies. Ten years of finding new ways to lose. Ten years of waking up the morning after and avoiding newspapers, WhatsApp groups, cricket shows, even the milkman who suddenly had opinions about middle order batting.

Years of Silence

2014. Colombo. Lasith Malinga and his yorkers. The final over that never ended. Yuvraj Singh struggling to put bat on ball. The crowd at the R Premadasa stadium roaring while Indian fans stared at screens in disbelief.

2015. Sydney. Steven Smith. The semifinal that was over with one Virat Kohli’s mistimed shot. The Australian summer sun beating down on Indian hopes.

2016. Mumbai. West Indies six hitters and those no-balls. The photo that broke a million hearts.

2017. The Oval. Mohammad Amir. The first spell. The ball moving like it had a mind of its own. Rohit Sharma gone. Virat Kohli gone. The Champions Trophy final over in power play itself.

2019. Manchester. The old enemy. New Zealand this time. Thirty minutes of bad cricket. Rain. The Duckworth-Lewis method. Ravindra Jadeja’s sword celebration and then the silence. Martin Guptill’s direct hit. Dhoni’s run out. The image of him looking back at the stumps while the bails flew off.

2021. Dubai. T20 World Cup elimination in first round. New Zealand again. Different format. Same result.

2022. Adelaide. England. Ten wickets loss. A semifinal that felt like a surrender.

2023. Ahmedabad. Ten wins out of ten. The home World Cup. The final against Australia. Travis Head. One hundred thirty-seven runs. The silence of a hundred thousand people. The walk back to the pavilion.

For the young fans, the Gen Z crowd who had never seen India win anything big, this was their first real taste of cricket heartbreak. They did not know that this is what the game does to you. They learned fast.

In between, the women played their part too. Harmanpreet Kaur’s one seventy-one against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semifinal. The sixes flying into the Derby sky. A team that had lived in shadows suddenly had faces. Names. Fans.

But finals became their problem too. Australia again. Most of the time Australia. The all-time great Australian side that just knew how to win when it mattered.

The Turn

They say tough times do not last. They also say tough people do. The Indian team that boarded flights after that November night in 2023 was different. Not because they changed players. Not because they changed coaches. But because something had shifted in the mind.

The 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and America. Final against South Africa and equation was 30 runs needed in 30 balls. It seems another heartbreak for Indian fans.

Instead, something strange happened. Hardik Pandya and Bumrah showed their magic. Suryakumar Yadav took impossible catch. They won. The first T20 World Cup in years. The monkey off the back. The drought ended.

Rohit Sharma almost cried at the press conference after the victory. Virat Kohli spoke about this being his last T20 game for India.

Two giants. Two careers winding down in the shortest format. In the old days, this would have been the end. The anxiety of who comes next. The fear of the void. But here is the thing. They did not stop.

The Machine

Since that night in Barbados, India has not lost a single T20 series. Not one. They travelled to different countries, played against different attacks, handled different conditions, and kept winning.

The 2025 Champions Trophy in March. The ODI format, They won that too. Shreyas Iyer in the middle. KL Rahul finishing. The bowling attack finding ways even when the conditions did not help to opposition bowlers on same pitch.

And then November 2025. The women’s team. Mumbai again. This time the final was different. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team against the South Africa. The first World Cup for the women. The crowd at DY Patil stadium singing, dancing, crying. The photos of young girls in the stands holding placards. The game had come full circle.

Now we arrive at 2026. The T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. New Zealand in the final. The same New Zealand who had beaten India in so many knockout games. The same New Zealand who knew how to punch above their weight when it mattered.

India batted first. The openers came out like they were playing a practice game in the nets. The middle order kept the foot on the pedal. The total was big. Not just big. Massive.

Then the bowling. Axar Patel and Bumrah with the new ball. The spinners and Hardik in the middle. New Zealand never had a chance. The match was over before the last ten overs began.

Critics and the Truth

Here is what you need to understand about Indian cricket. You can win ten games in a row. You can lift two World Cups in two years. You can have the best win percentage in T20 history. But lose one game, just one, and the voices start.

Against South Africa in the Super Eight stage this tournament. One loss. That was all it took. The critics came out of their holes. This team lacks character, they said. They cannot chase under pressure.

Where is Kohli in the big moments? Where is Dhoni’s calm? The young players do not have the temperament. The middle order is soft. The bowling lacks bite.

They said all this after one loss. One loss in a tournament where they won every other game. One loss in a run that has seen them win more T20 matches than any team in the last 36 months.

This is India. This is how it works here. You are either a god or a failure. There is no middle ground. Unless you are a politician. Then you can lose every day and still keep your job. But cricketers do not have that luxury.

The truth is simpler. This Indian T20 side is the best version of an Indian team we have seen in this format. But that is selling them short. They are the best T20 side the world has seen since the format began. Yes, as good as the West Indies of the eighties or Australia of the late nineties and 2000s.

Why? Because those teams dominated formats that allowed dominance. Test cricket. One day cricket. The longer the game, the more the better team wins. T20 is different. T20 is designed to upset.

One over can change everything. One bad ball. One great shot. The margin is that thin. To be consistently good in T20 is nearly impossible. To be consistently great is unheard of.

Until now.

The New Normal

No team had won back-to-back T20 World Cups before this. Think about that. Not the great Australian sides. Not the West Indian teams with all their power hitters. Not England with their depth. Nobody. The format was too unpredictable. Too random. Too much depended on that one evening, that one toss, that one over.

India has changed that. They have found a way to remove the randomness. They have fifteen players who can walk into any other country’s team. They have bowlers who can defend any total. They have batters who can chase any score. They have fielders who save runs that do not show up in the scorecard but show up in the result.

And they have something else. They have a system. The IPL was supposed to ruin Indian cricket. Too much money. Too much distraction. Too much focus on individual glory. Instead, it has created a factory. Young players come in knowing pressure.

They have played in front of fifty thousand people before they wear the India cap. They have faced Jasprit Bumrah in the nets. They have tried to hit Rashid Khan into the stands. Nothing surprises them anymore.

The women’s game is following the same path. The WPL is new. But already you can see the change. Young girls in small towns are picking up bats. Parents are letting them. The 2025 World Cup win was not an accident. It was the start.

What Comes Next

The ICC has decided that more is better. More tournaments. More formats. More cricket. For some countries, this is a problem. For India right now, this is opportunity.

The 2026 T20 World Cup is done. The ODI World Cup in 2027. The T20 World Cup again in 2028. The Test Championship final every two years. And then Olympics as well in 2028.

There was a time when Indian fans marked their calendars for one tournament every four years. Now there is silverware to be won every six months. And this team, this strange, relentless, unforgiving Indian team, looks ready to win most of them.

The heartbreak generation is still around. The ones who remember 1996 heartbreak. Who cried in 2003. Who finally smiled in 2007 and 2011. Who then suffered through the desert years. They watch this new team with wonder and suspicion. Waiting for the other shoe to drop. Waiting for the old India to return.

But the young fans, the ones who only remember the 2023 final as their first real loss, they are different. They expect to win. They get angry when India loses one game. They do not know the years of waiting. The prayers. The promises made to gods in exchange for one trophy.

Maybe that is good. Maybe that is how it should be. Maybe the golden age is not something you recognize when you are in it. Maybe you only see it looking back.

We are in it now. That is the truth. The best Indian cricket team in history. The best T20 team the format has seen. A women’s team that has finally broken through. A system that keeps producing players. And a calendar full of chances to add more silverware to a cabinet that was empty for too long.

The wait ended. The floodgates opened. Now the water just keeps coming.