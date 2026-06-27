The auctioneer called his name. The room stayed quiet.

Pardeep Narwal, the most prolific raider in the history of Pro Kabaddi, sat in the Season 12 auction pool at a base price of ₹30 lakh. Eight franchises, each holding a ₹5 crore purse and a spreadsheet full of cost-per-point ratios, looked at the number and looked away. Not one of them placed an opening bid.

He was 28 years old.

What happened in that room wasn’t personal. Nobody hated Pardeep Narwal. Several of the analysts in those franchise boxes had spent years studying his footage.

His coach at the Bengaluru Bulls, B.C. Ramesh, had said publicly that even in video sessions, the team still modeled his technique. “There are times when the defence would completely catch Pardeep but he finds a way and wriggles out,” Ramesh said.

But finding a way and wriggling out is exactly what had become harder. And in a league that had grown from a ₹60 lakh franchise purse in 2014 to a tightly managed ₹5 crore salary cap in 2025, sentiment had no line on the spreadsheet.

The move that made him

To understand what was lost at that auction, you have to understand what the dubki actually is, and what it takes to do it well.

When a defensive chain closes on a raider in kabaddi, the natural response is to fight through it at chest height, where the defenders have the most leverage.

Narwal didn’t do that. Instead, he would drop his entire center of mass from standing height down to roughly knee level in under a fifth of a second, sliding beneath the horizontal plane of the chain before the defenders could adjust.

Pradeep Narwal was the man that made Patna Pirates the most dangerous PKL side. Photo: X

Then, the moment they overcommitted their momentum forward, he’d launch off the ground with a triple extension through his ankles, knees, and hips, generating enough upward force to clear the bodies falling toward him and cross the midline.

At his peak, during the Patna Pirates’ three consecutive championships from Season 3 to Season 5, that drop-and-launch sequence happened so fast that defensive units couldn’t close the gap in time. He scored 369 raid points in Season 5 alone, a single-season record that still hasn’t been touched.

He put up 34 points in one playoff match against the Haryana Steelers, including an 8-point raid where he cleared the entire defensive unit in a single play, something that had never happened before and hasn’t happened since.

None of this was built in a gymnasium. Before he joined the professional league, Narwal had never trained in one. His early conditioning came entirely from farm work and traditional mud-pit sessions in his village of Rindhana, in Haryana’s Sonepat district.

The same strength that came from lifting and hauling on agricultural land eventually got refined into one of the most technically sophisticated moves the sport has ever produced.

When a tenth of a second becomes everything

By Season 11, the dubki was still there. The problem was the timing.

The phase that used to take 0.12 seconds, that initial drop in hip compression before the launch, had stretched to over 0.22 seconds. To anyone watching casually from the stands, the difference is invisible. To a defensive unit that had spent months watching video, it was everything.

Modern PKL defenses don’t try to beat Narwal by being faster individually. They neutralized him by staying disciplined collectively.

ALSO READ The FIFA World Cup Squad India Never Built — Hiding in Plain Sight on Four Other Teams

Cover defenders learned to hold their position lower rather than reaching up for the chest block, waiting for the hip compression to begin and then closing from below rather than above. By the time Narwal was ready to launch, the chain was already at the level he was trying to slide under.

His Season 11 output with the Bengaluru Bulls was 111 raid points. His average dropped to just over five points per match. The same franchises that had paid ₹1.65 crore for him in Season 8 now had a clear number to work with: at ₹70 lakh for those 111 points, his cost per point was among the highest on the roster for what he was producing.

The league that built him and outgrew him

The PKL’s commercial arc is worth pausing on, because Narwal’s story only makes sense inside it.

When the league launched in 2014, the highest-paid player earned ₹12.80 lakh for the season. By Season 8 in 2021, Narwal’s ₹1.65 crore contract set a new record. By Season 12 in 2025, that record had already been surpassed twice, with Pawan Sehrawat going for ₹2.6 crore in 2023 and Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh fetching ₹2.23 crore in 2025.

But those record prices tell a different story than the ones being paid in Narwal’s era. Sehrawat and Shadloui are valued precisely because they aren’t specialists. They can raid, they can defend when required, and they give franchises flexibility under a hard salary cap. Under strict roster math, a ₹2.23 crore versatile anchor beats two ₹1 crore single-position stars every time.

At his peak, Pradeep Narwal was able to take out entire teams in a single raid. Photo: X

Meanwhile, at the other end of the auction, a Category D player named Anil Mohan went for ₹78 lakh, a record for his bracket. He was uncapped, largely unmapped by opposition video analysts, and young enough that his best years were still ahead. That combination is exactly what franchises under a ₹5 crore ceiling are hunting for now.

The league didn’t abandon Pardeep Narwal. It evolved past the phase he represented, the star-building era when marquee names could command fees on reputation alone. What’s replaced it looks much more like what mature Western sports leagues have always run: data-driven, cap-efficient, emotionally indifferent.

What he did with the money

Here is where Narwal’s story diverges from almost every cautionary tale about athletes and money.

He didn’t buy a fleet of cars. He didn’t put it into a startup he didn’t understand. He bought land.

Agricultural land in Sonepat, which he accumulated steadily across his peak earning years, including that ₹1.65 crore UP Yoddhas contract. In the rural economy of Haryana, land is not just an investment. It’s status, security, and a signal to the community about where a family stands.

Converting franchise earnings into land holdings is exactly what a family from Rindhana would consider the intelligent thing to do, and in this case it was.

His total asset base, largely held in those agricultural holdings, is estimated at ₹15-20 crore. For a sport where careers can end at 28 and where there’s no pension structure comparable to government employment, that number represents genuine financial independence built deliberately over a decade.

And then there’s the academy.

In 2018, Narwal established a residential training facility back in Rindhana. It runs under the supervision of his childhood coach and mentor, Naresh Narwal, the same man he credits with teaching him how to plant his feet before he learned anything else about the sport.

The academy takes in about 100 students at a time, charges ₹7,500 a month covering food, accommodation, and coaching, and operates in a region where youth unemployment is a real and persistent problem.

The decision to put the coach who taught him at the center of the academy he built isn’t incidental. It’s the whole logic of what he was trying to create: a pipeline that connects Rindhana’s next generation of athletes to the professional league in a way that doesn’t depend on them getting lucky and being spotted by a scout from outside.

The government job that nobody talks about

There’s one more part of this that gets overlooked in most coverage of Narwal’s career.

He’s an Income Tax Inspector. He works, or has worked, in the department’s Vadodara office and has competed in All India Civil Services tournaments. He kept that position through his peak PKL years.

In Haryana’s athletic culture, a government job is not a backup plan or a consolation prize. It’s a specific kind of status that a sports contract, however large, cannot replicate.

It carries pension, institutional credibility, and a social signal to the community that a family has secured its future through legitimate, permanent employment rather than performance-dependent contracts that end without warning.

The fact that one of the most commercially valuable athletes in Indian sports history held onto a government posting tells you something about how athletes from the Haryanvi heartland are taught to think about risk. The sports money is real and welcome, but it’s not the foundation. The foundation is something that doesn’t get renegotiated every season.

For years, Pradeep Narwal was the reason people tuned in to watch PKL. Photo: X

The season that began with nine points

Before any of this, before the championships and the records and the historic auction prices, Narwal’s professional career began with a genuine failure.

Spotted as a teenager by Manjeet Chhillar and Joginder Narwal, he came into Season 2 with the Bengaluru Bulls carrying real expectations. Then, days before the season started, he hurt his toe. He couldn’t generate any of the explosive force the dubki requires. He managed nine raid points across seven appearances and was released.

He entered the Patna Pirates setup as a largely unproven kid from a village who had just had a forgettable debut. What happened next, the three titles, the scoring records, the MVP awards back-to-back in Seasons 4 and 5, was built on the specific anger of a person who had seen what failure looked like up close.

Season 4 had a detail that doesn’t come up enough. The Patna Pirates’ championship-winning lineup that year included four players from Rindhana.

Narwal won the title alongside Surjeet Singh, Anil Narwal, and his personal idol, Kuldeep Singh Narwal, teammates who had grown up in the same fields and played in the same dust. It is, by some distance, the most community-specific title run in PKL history.

What the spreadsheet misses

Manjeet Chhillar, who played alongside Narwal for years, said it plainly. “Pardeep Narwal isn’t just a teammate; he’s one of the greatest players this sport has ever seen. I’ve had the privilege of playing alongside him and watching him break records that may never be touched.”

Pawan Sehrawat, his long-time rival and the man who eventually broke his auction record, said: “We’ll miss his signature dubki. Hope to see him in some role, still connected to kabaddi.”

What the Season 12 auction spreadsheet captured accurately was that at ₹30 lakh, Narwal’s projected output no longer justified the roster spot under a ₹5 crore cap.

What it couldn’t capture was 1,801 career raid points, three championships, two MVP trophies, a residential academy training the next generation of raiders in Rindhana, and an 8-point play that nobody in the sport has come close to replicating.

“Defenders prepare specially for me,” Narwal said, near the end. “Everyone watches videos, and yes, skills decline a little with time.”

He said it without bitterness, which is maybe the most remarkable thing about him. The corporate machine that built his value and then concluded he no longer fit the model got a straightforward acknowledgment that physics is physics and time does what time does.

He went back to Rindhana. He still has the land, the academy, the government job, and the 100 kids learning how to plant their feet the way Naresh Narwal taught him to do it 20 years ago.

The auctioneer’s hammer fell on an empty room. The legacy landed somewhere else entirely.