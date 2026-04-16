The “F” in fielding officially stands for “Flying” after today’s Match 24 of IPL 2026. While the Wankhede Stadium is known for its high-scoring fireworks, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer stole the show with what is being hailed as the “Catch of the Tournament” during the first innings against Mumbai Indians.

The “Gravity-Defying” Moment

The moment occurred in the 18th over (17.3) of the MI innings. Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya, looking to finish with a flourish, mistimed a slower ball from Marco Jansen. The ball soared high toward the long-on boundary, appearing for all the world like it would clear the ropes.

SHREYAS IYER, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE!! 🤯



🎥 One of the best catches you would see in the #TATAIPL history 🔥🔥



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Fn2dxJ4zYR#KhelBindaas | #MIvPBKS | @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/6EKgHR82cL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2026

Shreyas Iyer had other plans. Positioned at long-on, Iyer did the following:

Sprinted to his left and launched into a full-stretch, sideways leap.

Intercepted the ball while completely airborne and hovering over the boundary line.

Showed incredible presence of mind to flick the ball back into the field of play before landing beyond the ropes.

Teammate Xavier Bartlett, who was backing up perfectly, reverse-cupped the lob to complete the relay catch.

ALSO READ IPL 2026 Points Table: Punjab Have Golden Chance To Beat Mumbai And Leapfrog RCB To the Top

Disbelief in the MI Dugout

The sheer athleticism of the effort left even the legends stunned. The cameras immediately panned to the Mumbai Indians dugout where Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were seen with their mouths open, staring at the big screen in disbelief. Hardik Pandya, the victim of the brilliance, could only shake his head in respect as he walked back for 14.

The Tactical Shift

This wasn’t just a highlight-reel moment; it was a game-changer. MI were 175/3 and looking to cross 210. Iyer’s brilliance sparked a late-order collapse, as the dismissals of Hardik and later Sherfane Rutherford (to a pinpoint Arshdeep yorker) meant Mumbai finished on 195/6—a par score on a ground where they expected much more.

Iyer Leading From The Front

Shreyas Iyer has been in top form with the bat this season, but this catch proves he is leading from the front in every department. As Punjab Kings look to jump to the top of the points table, they do so with a captain who is literally flying. If there was any doubt about the “Catch of the Season” award, Shreyas Iyer may have just ended the debate in mid-April.