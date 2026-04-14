Four years after the world of cricket lost its most flamboyant magician, Shane Warne’s death has returned to the headlines with a controversial spark. Jackson Warne, the son of the legendary Australian leg-spinner, has openly alleged that COVID-19 vaccinations played a role in his father’s sudden passing in 2022.

Speaking on the ‘2 Worlds Collide’ podcast, Jackson revealed that he has harbored these thoughts since the very moment he received the news of his father’s death.

‘I instantly blamed the vaccine’

Warne was found unresponsive at the age of 52 while on a vacation in Koh Samui, Thailand, on March 4, 2022. While the official autopsy at the time attributed his death to natural causes, specifically a heart attack linked to congenital heart disease, Jackson claims the timeline of his father’s vaccinations cannot be ignored.

“I definitely think that it [the vaccine] was involved. I don’t even think saying that is controversial anymore,” Jackson said during the podcast. “My first impression, as soon as I hung up the phone, I instantly blamed the government. I instantly blamed COVID and the vaccine.”

Was it because of work pressure?

Jackson further alleged that his father was not entirely keen on the boosters but felt compelled to take them to continue his global media commitments.

“I think he might have got three or four [doses]. He didn’t want to get them; he was forced to get them for work,” Jackson asserted, adding that even if his father had underlying issues, he believes the jab “brought it straight to the surface.”

The Medical counter-argument

While Jackson’s comments have reignited a firestorm on social media, medical experts and the original investigative reports tell a more complex story.

Thai authorities confirmed Warne died of a massive heart attack due to pre-existing heart conditions. Doctors at the time pointed to Warne’s well-documented history as a habitual smoker and his “operation shred” liquid diets as significant risk factors.

Global health organizations continue to maintain that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. While rare cases of myocarditis (heart inflammation) have been linked to certain vaccines, no clinical evidence has ever linked Warne’s specific case to the medication.

A son’s long-held Secret

Jackson admitted that he nearly voiced these frustrations during the state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2022 but chose to stay silent to avoid a massive political fallout. “It was probably smart I didn’t, I’d be in a very different position if I did,” he reflected.

For now, Jackson says he tries to move past the “anger” to remember the man who was “the best father and mate anyone could’ve asked for.”