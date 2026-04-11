Sanju Samson has etched his name into the history books once again. During Match 18 of the IPL 2026 season at Chepauk, the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) marquee signing blasted a sensational 115 off just 56 balls against Delhi Capitals.

This isn’t just Samson’s first ton for his new franchise; it is the first century of IPL 2026, making him the only player in IPL history to be the “season’s first centurion” on four separate occasions (2017, 2019, 2021, and 2026).

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The “First Ton” Hall of Fame: IPL History (2008–2026)

From Brendon McCullum’s explosive 158* on the very first night of the IPL to Sanju Samson’s masterclass in 2026, here is the full list of players who scored the first century in each edition.

Year Player Team Score Opponent 2026 Sanju Samson Chennai Super Kings 106 vs DC 2025 Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians 102* vs PBKS 2024 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 113* vs RR 2023 Harry Brook Sunrisers Hyderabad 100* vs KKR 2022 Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 100 vs MI 2021 Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals 119 vs PBKS 2020 KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab 132* vs RCB 2019 Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals 102* vs SRH 2018 Chris Gayle Kings XI Punjab 104* vs SRH 2017 Sanju Samson Delhi Daredevils 102 vs RPS 2016 Quinton de Kock Delhi Daredevils 108 vs RCB 2015 Brendon McCullum Chennai Super Kings 100* vs SRH 2014 Lendl Simmons Mumbai Indians 100* vs KXIP 2013 Shane Watson Rajasthan Royals 101 vs CSK 2012 Ajinkya Rahane Rajasthan Royals 103* vs RCB 2011 Paul Valthaty Kings XI Punjab 120* vs CSK 2010 Yusuf Pathan Rajasthan Royals 100 vs MI 2009 AB de Villiers Delhi Daredevils 105* vs CSK 2008 Brendon McCullum Kolkata Knight Riders 158* vs RCB

Samson’s 2026 Masterclass by the Numbers

Samson walked in after an early struggle for tempo and completely transformed the energy at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Runs: 115

115 Balls Faced: 56

56 Strike Rate: 205.36

Boundaries: 15 Fours, 4 Sixes

15 Fours, 4 Sixes Milestone: Reached his 50 in 26 balls and his 100 in 51 balls.

Why This Century By Sanju Samson Matters

For a “Dhoni-less” CSK, Samson’s century provides more than just a massive total—it silences the critics of their 0-3 start. By becoming the first centurion of the season, Samson also takes the lead in the early Orange Cap race, proving that his high-profile trade from Rajasthan was the masterstroke CSK needed to bridge the leadership gap