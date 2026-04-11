Sanju Samson has etched his name into the history books once again. During Match 18 of the IPL 2026 season at Chepauk, the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) marquee signing blasted a sensational 115 off just 56 balls against Delhi Capitals.

This isn’t just Samson’s first ton for his new franchise; it is the first century of IPL 2026, making him the only player in IPL history to be the “season’s first centurion” on four separate occasions (2017, 2019, 2021, and 2026).

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The “First Ton” Hall of Fame: IPL History (2008–2026)

From Brendon McCullum’s explosive 158* on the very first night of the IPL to Sanju Samson’s masterclass in 2026, here is the full list of players who scored the first century in each edition.

YearPlayerTeamScoreOpponent
2026Sanju SamsonChennai Super Kings106vs DC
2025Ishan KishanMumbai Indians102*vs PBKS
2024Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru113*vs RR
2023Harry BrookSunrisers Hyderabad100*vs KKR
2022Jos ButtlerRajasthan Royals100vs MI
2021Sanju SamsonRajasthan Royals119vs PBKS
2020KL RahulKings XI Punjab132*vs RCB
2019Sanju SamsonRajasthan Royals102*vs SRH
2018Chris GayleKings XI Punjab104*vs SRH
2017Sanju SamsonDelhi Daredevils102vs RPS
2016Quinton de KockDelhi Daredevils108vs RCB
2015Brendon McCullumChennai Super Kings100*vs SRH
2014Lendl SimmonsMumbai Indians100*vs KXIP
2013Shane WatsonRajasthan Royals101vs CSK
2012Ajinkya RahaneRajasthan Royals103*vs RCB
2011Paul ValthatyKings XI Punjab120*vs CSK
2010Yusuf PathanRajasthan Royals100vs MI
2009AB de VilliersDelhi Daredevils105*vs CSK
2008Brendon McCullumKolkata Knight Riders158*vs RCB

Samson’s 2026 Masterclass by the Numbers

Samson walked in after an early struggle for tempo and completely transformed the energy at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

  • Runs: 115
  • Balls Faced: 56
  • Strike Rate: 205.36
  • Boundaries: 15 Fours, 4 Sixes
  • Milestone: Reached his 50 in 26 balls and his 100 in 51 balls.
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Why This Century By Sanju Samson Matters

For a “Dhoni-less” CSK, Samson’s century provides more than just a massive total—it silences the critics of their 0-3 start. By becoming the first centurion of the season, Samson also takes the lead in the early Orange Cap race, proving that his high-profile trade from Rajasthan was the masterstroke CSK needed to bridge the leadership gap