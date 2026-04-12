The IPL 2026 Match 18 at Chepauk was the ultimate litmus test for the “post-Dhoni” era. With the legend sidelined, Sanju Samson didn’t just play a captain’s knock; he managed the game with a tactical stillness that was pure vintage Mahi.

1. The 15th Over “Coach-on-the-Field” Moment

The game reached its boiling point in the 15th over of the chase. Delhi’s Ashutosh Sharma had just launched CSK’s lone spinner, Noor Ahmad, for a towering six on the fourth ball. The momentum was slipping.

The Advice: Samson immediately walked up to Noor. Instead of a generic “keep it tight,” he was seen specifically advising Noor to trust his flight but drag the length back slightly to catch Ashutosh mid-charge.

Samson immediately walked up to Noor. Instead of a generic “keep it tight,” he was seen specifically advising Noor to trust his flight but drag the length back slightly to catch Ashutosh mid-charge. The Wicket: The very next ball, Noor followed the plan perfectly. Ashutosh, looking to repeat the previous shot, mistimed a heave and holed out to deep mid-wicket.

The very next ball, Noor followed the plan perfectly. Ashutosh, looking to repeat the previous shot, mistimed a heave and holed out to deep mid-wicket. The MSD Trait: Calmly stabilizing a young bowler the ball after a setback to manufacture a match-turning wicket.

After being hit for six , Sanju Samson asked Noor Ahmed to take pace off the ball & bowl wide.He took the wicket of dangerous Ashutosh Sharma the next ball.



I hope " Inactive Sanju " agenda peddlers saw that too pic.twitter.com/gKsbI85527 — JJ (@IdliHaterr) April 11, 2026

2. The “Four-Peat” Centurion

By blasting an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls*, Samson became the first centurion of IPL 2026. Remarkably, this is the fourth time in his career (2017, 2019, 2021, and 2026) that he has scored the season’s first ton—a testament to his ability to set the pace for a tournament.

3. The Youth Shield: Backing Ayush Mhatre

Echoing Dhoni’s habit of fostering young talent, Samson anchored a massive 113-run partnership with debutant Ayush Mhatre (59 off 36). Samson took the heat against the new ball and Axar Patel’s early spell, allowing the youngster to express himself without the weight of the target.

4. Tactical Pace Management

With only Noor Ahmad as a spinning option, Samson had to be surgical with his pacers. He rotated Jamie Overton (4/18) and Anshul Kamboj (3/35) in short, sharp bursts. By using Overton as a strike weapon in the middle overs rather than just at the death, he broke the back of the DC chase before they could settle.

5. Keeping it Simple (and Clinical)

Samson’s glovework was efficient and quiet. There was no over-the-top appealing or panic when Tristan Stubbs (60) was hitting big. He stayed low, stayed calm, and kept the energy of the fielders high—exactly how the “Yellow Army” has been coached to operate for nearly two decades.

Match Snapshot: CSK vs DC (Match 18)

Category Sanju Samson (CSK) Key Result Batting 115* (15 Fours, 4 Sixes) First Win of IPL 2026 Tactical Win 15.5 Over Wicket Ashutosh Sharma dismissed Team Total 212/2 Defended by 23 runs

Not The King But Keeping The Kingdom Safe: Sanju Samson

The “No Dhoni No Worry” sentiment is a tribute to how well Samson has absorbed the CSK blueprint. By guiding Noor Ahmad through a crisis and delivering a record-breaking century, Sanju Samson didn’t just replace a captain; he continued a legacy.

The King is resting, but the Kingdom is safe.