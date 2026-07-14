India’s wholesale price inflation rose to 9.87% in June, up from 9.68% in May, driven by higher prices of food items, petroleum products, basic metals and chemicals. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) stood at 110.2 in June, compared with 109.9 in the previous month.

“Across groups, Mineral Oils (containing Petroleum Products), Food Articles, Manufacture of Basic Metals, and Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products, have been major drivers of WPI inflation in June 2026,” Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday.

Food inflation accelerates

Food prices continued to put pressure on wholesale inflation during the month. The WPI Food Index inflation increased to 6.14% in June from 4.49% in May.

Within the primary articles category, food articles inflation rose to 5.49%, while non-food articles inflation accelerated to 11.07%. Inflation in minerals also increased to 9.45%.

Fuel inflation remains elevated

Fuel and power inflation remained high at 27.41% in June, although it eased from 30.33% in May.

Prices of mineral oils, which include petroleum products, remained the biggest contributor to inflation with a 46.48% year-on-year increase. Crude petroleum and natural gas inflation stood at 34.75%, while electricity prices continued to remain in deflation.

Manufactured products see sustained price pressure

Inflation in manufactured products remained unchanged at 7.48% in June.

Several manufacturing segments recorded double-digit inflation during the month. Chemicals and chemical products inflation came in at 12.78%, while basic metals inflation stood at 12.31%. Textile prices rose 10.85%, electrical equipment prices increased 11.03%, and rubber and plastic products recorded 9.94% inflation.

However, prices of computer, electronic and optical products continued to decline, with inflation remaining in negative territory at -1.53%.

Output & input prices continue to rise

The Output Producer Price Index (Output PPI) for all commodities rose to 109.9 in June from 109.6 in May.

The indices for agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying, manufactured products and electricity stood at 114.1, 121.5, 109.2 and 92.0, respectively.

The trial Input Producer Price Index (IPPI) for the manufacturing sector also increased to 107.1 in June from 104.9 in May, indicating higher input costs for manufacturers.

Revised April WPI at 8.36%

The final WPI inflation for April 2026 was revised upward to 8.36% from the provisional estimate of 8.26%. The WPI index was also revised upward to 108.9 from 108.8.