As Guwahati prepares for the high-voltage clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight, the local weather forecast has fans and team analysts checking their apps every ten minutes. If the rain gods decide to play spoilsport at the Barsapara Stadium, here is how the rules and the points table will react.

1. The Points Split: One Each

If the match is abandoned without a ball being bowled, or if it’s called off before a result is reached, both teams will receive 1 point each.

For RR: A single point would help them maintain their steady climb toward the top of the table.

For RCB: Given their desperate need for wins to climb out of the mid-table muddle, a washout is the last thing Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar would want.

We’re as confused as you 🥲 pic.twitter.com/X1zMSFBtuY — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 10, 2026

ALSO READ IPL 2026: Why Rajasthan Royals are playing home matches in Guwahati

2. The “Five-Over” Minimum

For a result to be declared in the IPL, both teams must bat for at least 5 overs.

If the rain starts during the second innings, the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) Method will determine the winner, provided the chasing team has completed at least 5 overs.

will determine the winner, provided the chasing team has completed at least 5 overs. If the rain stops but time has been lost, the umpires will try to squeeze in a shortened game (as short as 5 overs per side).

3. The Cut-Off Times

The groundstaff in Guwahati are known for their efficiency, but they are racing against the clock.

For a full 20-over game: The toss is scheduled for 8:15 pm IST with no overs lost condition.

The toss is scheduled for 8:15 pm IST with no overs lost condition. For a 5-over shootout: The latest the match can start is approximately by 11 PM.

4. Impact on Net Run Rate (NRR)

In the event of a total washout, the Net Run Rate (NRR) remains unaffected for both teams. This can be a double-edged sword:

It prevents a massive dip in NRR if a team was likely to lose badly.

It prevents a boost for a team that was heavily favored to win.

5. Current Points Table Scenario (Pre-Match)

Team Played Won Points NRR Impact of Washout Rajasthan Royals 3 2 5* No Change Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 1 3* No Change

The Bottom Line: While a washout guarantees a point, both teams are currently in a “win-at-all-costs” mindset. A split point in Guwahati might feel like a loss for the fans, but in the final week of the league stage, that “rain-affected” point often determines who makes the Playoffs.